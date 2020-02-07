Agba Jalingo: Cross River Government Takes Prosecution

The state government of Cross River has taken legal action against Agba Jalingo, editor of the news portal CrossRiverWatch, which is on trial in the state for terrorism and other related charges.

Prosecutor General Tanko Ashang informed Judge Simon Amobeda, who was on trial 2 of the Calabar division of the Federal Court of Justice, that a letter to that effect had been filed and is on file with the court.

On Friday, when the matter was returned to Justice Amobeda Court, Mr. Ashang said 57 days after he apologized again that they were ready to continue the matter.

The defendant’s lawyer, Attah Ochinke, requested that a court order be set aside, suspending all proceedings until an electronic recorder was made available.

As a result, Judge Amobeda, who considered the defendant’s prayers vague, spoke out for a second time against the defense’s prayers and referred the matter to the division’s administrative judge, Judge Sule Shuaibu, who had referred the matter back to him to resolve the case To confirm the accused.

Interestingly, the matter will now appear before Judge Shuaibu before the next court hearing, and the matter is likely to start over where he has to file a new application that does it three times in less than five months.

The courtroom filled with dozens of followers, family members, employees, and civil society organizations waiting outside to cheer Jalingo.

At around 9:36 a.m., Jalingo arrived at the court in a green delivery truck labeled “Calabar” with two law enforcement officers accompanying him. He was wearing a black shirt labeled “Free Nigeria’s Prisoners of Conscience”, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The shirt was produced by Amnesty International, who declared him a prisoner of conscience alongside #RevolutionNow Convener, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare on November 20, 2019.

Unfortunately, Jalingo has spent 135 days in police custody since his first indictment on September 25, 2019 after he was arrested on August 22, 2019.

At the time of going to print, it was unclear when Judge Shuaibu would publish a hearing on the subject. Jalingo, who was ranked 9th in the Top Ten Urgent Press Freedom Threats Worldwide by the One Free Press Coalition in October 2019, was arrested at his residence in Lagos.

Amnesty International said in a press conference in Calabar on Thursday that his trial was a “deception” and did not meet basic standards after Justice Amobeda ordered that witnesses who testify against him be masked and the process kept secret.