Again, please do not put “Detox Pearls” in your vagina

A class action lawsuit says that a “vaginal detox company” has deceptively advertised that its products would not only cleanse your incurably gross vagina, but also increase fertility and purify your body from your ex, among other miracles.

The suit, filed in Florida (where else) claims that advertising for the vaginal suppositories of Goddess Detox misled women into thinking that the suppositories “pearls” are not only necessary from a hygienic point of view, but also perform all kinds of unlikely witchcraft, including encouraging ” Blood flow and energy movement “in the uterus, improvement of vaginal tightness, promotion of fertility, detoxification of an ex, regulation of the menstrual cycle and increased libido.

As healthcare professionals have said time and time again: the vagina is self-cleaning and filling with herbal balls will inevitably do more harm than good. The Florida lawsuit says that marketing detox beads for disease treatment is illegal in the US because it is not approved by the FDA. Moreover, borneol, one of the herbs in the ingredients list, is not definitively safe for internal use. The sale of Goddess Detox products is already prohibited in Canada.

“The labeling, marketing and advertising of the product on the packaging and on the defendant’s website are false, misleading and misleading because the product is not safe and because the product cannot offer the claimed benefits,” the lawsuit says.

It does not matter who wins this case, there is still a very important takeaway: do not put herbs in your vagina! Please!

.