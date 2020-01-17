Again, Anambra Meeting Renews LG Chairs

The Anambra State House of Assembly has renewed the term of office of 18 of the 21 chairmen of the state’s local government transition committees and their members for an additional three months.

The renewal comes for the umpteenth time since the governor of the state of Anambra, the chief Willie Obiano took the reins of power in 2014.

Despite the unrest for the conduct of a local government election in the state, the state government continued to manage the affairs of local communities using the chairs of the transition committees who are appointed by the governor of his party ; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The renewal of their mandate was carried out by all the members of the National Assembly of Anambra, during its plenary on Thursday. The speaker, Mr. Uchenna Okafor, said that the renewal was in accordance with article: 208 of the Law on Local Government, as requested by the State Governor, Willie Obiano.

President Okafor, who chaired the plenary, read the names of the chairman of the council to members of the assembly for confirmation, while legislators confirmed it by voice.

Three presidents of the boards of the transition committees for the local government regions of Idemili North, Dunukofia and Onitsha North were unlucky, their renewal having been canceled by the Chamber during the confirmation process.

The LG presidents concerned are: Mr. Emeka Okonkwo, Dunukofia, Mr. Raphael Nnabuife, Idemili North and Mr. Patrick Agha Mba, Onitsha North.

Responding to the names of the 18 presidents and confirmed members, the president of Onitsha South LGA, Mr. Emeka Asoanya thanked the State House of Assembly for the renewal of their appointments.

He also thanked Governor Obiano for giving them another opportunity to serve their people.

He gave assurances that legislators would maintain cordial and good working relationships with the executive arm of government to meet the aspirations and aspirations of the people.

Governor Willie Obiano would complete his second term in the state in March 2022, but there is no indication that his government is ready to hold elections at the third level, just as the state electoral commission had no president or electoral commissioner.