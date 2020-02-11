Afua Hirsch reveals our complex history of Empire in new podcasts

“People are nostalgic for a time when Britain was undoubtedly the most powerful nation in the world. But what was the basis for that power? “(Photo: Audible)

Afua Hirsch is no stranger to difficult conversations. It is not in her nature to distance herself from the daunting or challenging challenges.

Her new podcast examines one of the most sensitive subjects of all: Britain’s relationship with Empire.

At its peak, the British Empire occupied 25% of the world, but the implications of that power – and how it still affects us today – are rarely discussed. It is a conversation that is desperately needed.

The author and former barista bring together some of Britain’s brightest stars to unravel this country’s complicated and problematic relationship with Empire – including the true legacy of British colonialism that still exists.

“There is a story that Empire is ancient history,” Afua tells Metro.co.uk. “But I feel very strongly that you cannot understand contemporary politics or society if you do not understand the history of Empire.

“The legacy of Empire is very present these days.”

As a nation, we struggle to talk about race. It is difficult, stilts, defensive. Our inability to talk about it perpetuates the systems that promote inequality – it’s a dangerous cycle.

Afua says that this intrinsic awkwardness comes from our lack of knowledge about our own history.

“We have all these skeletons in the cupboard that we never broadcast, from Empire and everything that happened underneath it,” she explains. “I don’t think we are necessarily aware of that, but it manifests itself in our inability to talk about race.”

Afua’s book Brit (ish) has tackled race, identity and belonging (Photo: Dave Benett / Getty Images)

It is the striking absence of Empire and British colonialism in our study programs that have caused this lack of crucial understanding, Afua says. She looks at the gaping holes in her own historical education and cannot believe that this problem has not been addressed before.

“At school I am not exaggerating to say that we have gone from the early Elizabethan era, the Tudors, Henry VIII, Elizabeth I – then we have literally made a leap forward to the First World War,” she says.

“If you think about what had been left out in the meantime, it was 300 years of building Empire. It was the transatlantic trade of Africans that made Britain the industrialized country that could become such a dominant world power.

“It took a long time before I understood how much I had not yet learned. If you do not know something, it is easy to remove it if not important. “

The fact that we do not have a national state museum is a bottleneck for Afua. Where are the official archives and memorials for this crucial part of this country’s recent history?

“I am not a conspirator, but you do wonder if it is a coincidence that it has been systematically erased from our memory, our discourse, our museums,” says Afua. “Even the buildings and institutions that were such an important part of that story, they have just been silently deleted.”

Afua says it’s hard to underestimate how much the legacies of Empire inform our opinions and perspectives – in ways that we’re still trying to understand. As a result, she says we are entering a new century that is poorly equipped to understand our current reality.

She says that an implication of this is the visible thread of misguided “imperial nostalgia” that has emerged in recent political discourse.

“It’s so important to question that,” says Afua. “People are nostalgic for a time when Britain was undoubtedly the most powerful nation in the world. But what was the basis for that power? What was its ideology?

“How can you be nostalgic for something that was based on the idea of ​​suppressing people of other races based on the fact that they were not civilized?

“We get away with it because we don’t understand it and we didn’t question it.”

She says that this concept has continued in the conversation about Brexit.

“We have the idea of ​​leaving the European Union and doing it alone, but we were never alone,” she continues. “Before we were in the EU, we were at the top of an empire.

“We could not have won the two world wars without the means and dedication of the lives of people in the empire.

“It’s going to come out in the reality we face when we leave the EU – we’ll see how many things have changed since the last time we supposedly were alone.”

More: Racism



Afua’s new podcast, We Need to Talk About Empire, aims to bring the complex, diverse history of Empire to a new audience. She wants to make this underexposed part of history accessible through fascinating human stories.

One contributor is poet and author Benjamin Zephaniah, who publicly rejected his OBE in 2003.

The mother of Zephaniah was a Jamaican immigrant from the Windrush era. He explains how she unknowingly internalized much of Empire’s racism, and actually believed that British people did her pleasure by having her come to the country.

When she received racist abuse, she almost apologized for it.

“That is a story that many of us live with,” explains Afua. “That our parents or grandparents were colonized, and that was only possible by making them believe to some extent in their own inferiority.

“That is a psychological legacy from Empire that many of us still live with today, and these are the stories that aren’t really told.

“It’s so interesting to hear someone like Benjamin Zephaniah, who is such a radical, anti-imperialist, anti-racist voice, talk about this nuanced relationship with his mother, who is a kind of defender of Empire, even though she is a victim of it. “

The problem with our understanding of Empire, says Afua, is that it is completely too simple. And in that simplification you lose reality. She believes that the only way to really question and understand the lasting implications of Empire is to introduce more layers of complexity.

“The first important thing to understand is that there was no single British empire,” explains Afua. “There were several British empires, and those experiences – from India to Hong Kong to Africa to the Caribbean – are all incredibly different. There are all these really different, different histories.

‘Because we learn nothing from it, it is easy to simplify it and make it into a little caricature.

“People think it’s good or terrible. People are polarized in these truly simplistic opinions. It is important to understand how layered and complex history actually is. “

Without understanding our history of Empire, we have no context for understanding the composition of our current society – and why we look the way we do. This is where the stories about issues such as immigration can become crooked and armed.

More: Lifestyle



“The reason we are a multicultural society is because of the British Empire,” she says. “The reason so many immigrants came to this country is that they were born British.

“They were born as British protected persons – that is what they were initially called in the empire. Immigration and ignorance about the reasons for immigration is an existential problem in our contemporary politics. “

Insight into our own history is the first step on the road to positive change for the future.

Afua believes that change is needed and that we need to cultivate the tools to talk about racing more effectively.

“We still have a long way to go before we can even have the right conversation,” she says. “We need to start by learning history and learning the language and developing a better way to think about it – and that takes time.”

We Need To Talk About The British Empire can be downloaded from Audible.co.uk from February 13

MORE: Black women crowdfund launch first fitness festival for the black community

MORE: Ethnic minorities receive insufficient physical activity due to “deep-rooted inequalities”

MORE: Photographer fights “shocking lack of diversity” in the wellness industry with stunning images