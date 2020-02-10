After ‘Ugly’ Celebrations, the Bangladesh team cleans up litter during the U-19 World Cup Victory Lap

On Monday, the official Twitter account of ICC Cricket World Cup shared a video of Bangladesh Tea cleaning up the rubbish on the ground as they sprinted for a victory round.

Despite winning their first ICC World Championship under 19 on Sunday, the Bangladeshi team came under the scanner for their “aggressive” celebration after defeating defending champion India in an otherwise exciting final in Potchefstroom.

While the main packer of Bangladesh Shoriful Islam was already in the spotlight for the repeated sledding of Indian batsmen, he was allegedly cursing on camera after his team emerged as the victor who got a thumbs down from both cricket fans and social commentators.

Recognizing that it was in bad taste, Captain Akbar Ali apologized for the “unfortunate incident” with his Indian counterpart Priyam Garg who called the celebrations “dirty.”

But the first World Cup champions have in a certain sense redeemed themselves in an act that is now going viral on social media.

REAL CHAMPIONS ladeshBangladesh players pick up the nest that is thrown on the field during their victory round! Classy. # U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JJV17MbDZK

First set to work, India could only achieve a lean score of 177 in 47.2 overs despite a stylish knock of 88 from 121 balls by young rifle Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Although Indian bowlers showed some resistance, with Ravi Bishnoi scoring four in his 10 overs, Bangladesh did enough to score the revised goal of 170 in 42.1 overs according to the DLS method.

18-year-old captain Ali showed steel nerves with a 43 * out of 77 patient, bringing the cup home for the first time since the start of the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup.

