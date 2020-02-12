After the victory in the polls in Delhi, AAP to focus on the following MCD polls: sources

New Delhi: After winning a sparkling victory in the recently completed Delhi polls, the AAP led by Arvind Kejriwal is now likely to focus on the next municipal elections, sources reported on Wednesday.

In a nearly-repeated 2015 execution, the Aam Aadmi party retained power on Tuesday with an astonishing victory, winning 62 of the 70 assembly beds and leaving the BJP with just eight seats.

The AAP had 67 seats in 2015.

“Because the party registered a landslide victory in the election before the meeting, it will now focus on the next MCD polls,” one source said.

“The AAP will further strengthen the organizational structure with a view to the next citizen polls,” he said.

In its manifesto, the AAP had promised to give Rs one crore to the relatives of plumbing workers who die while performing their duty. This step will gather the support of the employees of the companies, according to the sources.

The BJP, who wiped out the 2017 civil polls in Delhi, had a big bet on its municipal leaders to strengthen the party’s fortune for the polls of 8 February.

Four former mayors, as well as many deputy mayors and other municipal leaders, serving and former councilors of the three BJP-led civilian bodies (NDMC, SDMC and EDMC), had fought against the polls, which number around 20 members.

The saffron party, however, received a big mess at the hands of the AAP and was able to get eight seats, while the congress again blanked, as in the polls in Delhi in 2015.

According to the electoral committee’s final figures, the share of the AAP was 53.57 percent. The BJP received 38.51 percent of the total number of votes. The congress performed very poorly with a 4.26 percent share.

The astonishing victory of the AAP comes almost eight months after he was tortured in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party pulled blank, while the BJP won all seven seats.

The then unified MCD (municipal corporation of Delhi) was converted in 2012 into the NDMC, SDMC and the EDMC. The BJP has now ruled over civilian authorities for more than ten years.

Incidentally, the ruling BJP did not involve his current council members in the MCD elections in 2017 and brought new faces, including four Muslim candidates.

There are a total of 272 departments in the three municipal corporations in the city, 104 of which are in municipal corporations in South and North Delhi, and 64 in the municipal corporation in East Delhi.

In the civilian polls of 2017, the BJP had scored a hat trick, comfortably retaining control over the three municipal companies, giving the Aam Aadmi party a heavy blow, and surpassing Congress’s hope for a revival.

By winning 181 of the 270 sections where elections were held, the saffron party had strengthened decades of domination of the corporations by effortlessly combating anti-incumbency by riding on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company listing of the BJP was: SDMC – 70, NDMC – 64 and EDMC – 47 compared to AAP’s count of 16, 21 and 11, respectively. The conference ended with 12, 15 and three departments.

