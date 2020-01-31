After the tragic death of Mike Thalassitis there is no reason for Twitter users to bring back the cruel hashtag “Muggy Mike”

Like the good Samaritans that they are, the producers at ITV jumped in to save us from our January collective blues this year, with an extra series of Love Island that started about five months before the usual schedule.

No longer forced to wait until the summer months to sit inside and watch tanned, slender wannabe celebrities lying in the sun, many of us tuned in to the sixth series of the reality dating show on January 12, whose winter edition sees participants living for about eight weeks in a villa in South Africa, rather than the usual Mallorca.

Unfortunately, the newly launched winter series has not dominated our Whatsapp group chats and instead produced a matt rendering of drama, with only vague traces of chemistry among glorious participants.

And the viewing figures bear witness to this; an average of 2.5 m viewers agreed to watch the season premiere, compared to around 3.3 m for the series before and 2.9 m for the series before.

For many of those 2.5 meters, scrolling through Twitter and showing their support – or contempt – for certain participants while competing for each other’s affections, corny catch phrases and trying to establish authentic connections within a few weeks. experience.

During the Thursday night episode, viewers watched as police officer Mike Boateng sought to chase student and VIP hostess Jess Gale after being dumped by Leanne Amaning a few days earlier and claiming that he and Jess “have a good bond”.

The hashtag “Muggy Mike” soon started trending on Twitter when some accused Mike of acting unfairly to Luke Mabbott, with whom Jess is currently associated.

‘Muggy Mike’, originated during the Love Island 2017 series, was the hard nickname that participant Mike Thalassitis got from fellow islander Chris Hughes, when Mike linked the love of Chris, Olivia.

When it was announced in March 2019 that Mike had taken his own life at the age of 26, reality TV personality Sam Thompson, who played alongside Mike on Celebs Go Dating, shared a genuine tribute to him on Instagram, in which he told Mike word recalled with “grief” about the origin of the “Muggy Mike” nickname.

The revival of the hashtag “Muggy Mike” on Twitter this week led to a lot of criticism, with several people claiming it showed a complete disrespect for Mike and his family.

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng on the 2020 Winter series of Love Island (ITV)

“The fact that Muggy Mike is popular in the UK … didn’t you learn from last time? People are being taken away so quickly. It’s nauseous,” tweeted one person. “People who are nicknamed ‘muggy Mike’ are so disrespectfully, people argue for mental health, but do things like this wtf, “another wrote. Luis Morrison, who participated in Love Island in 2015, described the use of the term as” sick and distorted. “

Mike’s death; Sophie Gradon, who died in 2018 two years after participating in Love Island; and Steve Dymond, who died shortly after appearing as a guest on the Jeremy Kyle Show, led to a conversation about the care that Love Island participants receive when they are put in the spotlight when they leave the villa.

Opinions of former islanders after Mike’s death for Love Island to improve the treatment of participants’ mental well-being have prompted show producers to update their duty of care rules. Before the start of Love Island’s 2019 series, ITV announced that all participants would receive at least eight therapy sessions upon returning home. Psychological and medical assessments of all islanders were conducted before filming began, and they received “customized training” on how to deal with social media, deal with their finances, and adjust to post-show life.

But although the Love Island producers have taken positive steps to better protect the mental well-being of the show participants, the same cannot be said for the millions of people who watch every night. What can be done to prevent social media trolls from spewing hatred and making malicious comments that will probably bombard Love Islanders when they leave the competition?

1/16 Stormzy

Stormzy told Channel 4 that in 2017 he hoped to help others by opening his depression. “I think it would help if they saw that I was going through it,” said the BRIT-awarded musician. “For a long time I thought soldiers wouldn’t go through that. Do you know? Like, strong people in life, the bravest, the bravest, they don’t go through that, they just go on … and that’s not the case. “

Rex functions

2/16 Robert Pattinson

Dusk Robert Pattinson said The Telegraph he struggled with depression for a while. “I had a little trouble at the beginning because my life was really contracting and I couldn’t do many things I could do in the past.” He advised aspiring Hollywood actors to “take care of your mental health”. “If you become as famous as I am, your personal growth will suddenly stop.”

Rex functions

3/16 Michael Phelps

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history, experienced periods of depression and suicidal feelings. He told Today in 2018: “After years and years of just pushing every negative, bad feeling to the point I mean, I didn’t even feel it anymore … and for me it sent me a really spiral staircase quickly and like I already said, I found myself in a place where I no longer wanted to live. “

Rex functions

4/16 Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik told The Sunday Times Style magazine about suffering with an eating disorder and anxiety. “We are all human beings. People are often afraid to admit difficulties, but I don’t think there must be a struggle with everything that is the truth,” said the former One Direction singer. “If you were a man, you used to be really masculine, but now expressing emotion is accepted and respected.”

Rex functions

5/16 Will Young

Singer Will Young has talked about his experience with suicidal thoughts. “There is a part of my brain that tells me that you are about to die, so you shut yourself off, freeze or run. All I can do is go to bed.” He said that without the help of his therapist he would probably have been successful in his suicide attempts. “I have so many mental thoughts in my head:” You’ll never sing again. “” That was a damn dance move. “They hate you.”

Rex functions

6/16 Professor Green

After his father had taken his own life in 2008, rapper Professor Green began to speak openly about his psychological problems and the pressure on men to be strong. “We need to think of a way in which men can talk to each other and figure out how to feel better,” he saidiNews. Although he is happy to “start conversations,” Green warns how a mental health spokesperson can be under high pressure. “It’s hard because sometimes you have a great day, then someone comes to you and tells you something absolutely horrible; I’m not a psychologist and it’s really hard.”

Rex functions

7/16 Donald Glover

American actor, comedian, writer and musician Donald Glover, who performs under the name Childish Gambino told Vice in 2013 he went through periods of depression after the end of his tour. “I was just super depressed. I mean, I was trying to commit suicide. I was really ruined after that because I had this girl that I thought was getting married and we were breaking up. I didn’t feel like I knew what I did. I didn’t meet my standard, I met other people’s standards, and I just said “I don’t understand.”

Rex functions

8/16 Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes told People magazine that talking about his psychological problems was the “scariest” thing he ever did. “I’m still having trouble with it, but just remember every day that everyone is experiencing a certain amount of anxiety or pressure; we are all in it together.” He told The sun in 2018: “All pain is temporary, and it’s about fear, and why it’s so hard for people who don’t understand.”

Rex functions

9/16 Jim Carrey

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey told iNews that he had struggled with depression all his life. “I don’t have depression right now. I had that for years, but now, when the rain comes, it rains, but it doesn’t stay. It doesn’t stay long enough to submerge and drown me.”

Rex functions

10/16 Pete Wentz

Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz has spoken openly about his diagnosis of bipolar disorder and other psychological problems. He said it needed him to reach the breaking point before he asked for help. “My best advice is, above all, that there are other people who feel (suicidal) or have that feeling at the time,” he said. “Maybe your favorite actor, or a man in a band, or whoever, there are people who feel exactly the same and have endured it. I would say more than anything, you are not alone in it.”

Rex functions

11/16 Jon Hamm

“I struggled with chronic depression,” Crazy men Jon Hamm said The Guardian in 2010. “I did therapy and antidepressants for a short period, which helped me.” Hamm said that medication has changed his “brain chemistry” enough to get him out of bed. “I don’t want to sleep until four in the afternoon. I want to get up and do my mess and go to work,” he says.

Rex functions

12/16 Rob Delaney

Catastrophe actor and comedian Rob Delaney, who lost his son Henry to brain cancer in January 2018, said he had long struggled with depression and encouraged others in the same position to seek help. “Asking for help is strong because it leads directly to staying alive,” he says. “Not asking for help is a fear-based decision that can take a person and quickly lead you in a bad direction. It is no exaggeration to say that the path can end in death.”

Rex functions

13/16 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson has repeatedly spoken about mental health. On ITV is Lorraine Kelly he said: “Depression does not discriminate, and I thought that was an important part of the story if I started to share a little bit of my story about the past. Regardless of who you are or what you do for a living or where you come from , it makes no difference, we all go through it. If I could share a bit of it and if I could help someone, I am happy to do that. ”

Rex functions

14/16 Ryan Reynolds

“I am afraid, I have always been afraid,” the Deadpool actor told the New York Times in 2018. “Both in the airy ‘I’m worried about this sort of thing, and I’ve been in the depths of the dark end of the spectrum, which isn’t nice.” Reynolds said he had a period of partying to “disappear” somehow and would often suffer from anxiety-related insomnia.

Rex functions

15/16 Bruce Springsteen

Bruce “The Boss” told Springsteen squire magazine in 2018 that although he would not describe himself as mentally unwell, he “has come close enough” and uses medication to cope. “I use different medications that keep me at an even height; otherwise I can swing pretty dramatically and the wheels can come loose a bit.”

Rex functions

16/16 Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been a vocal supporter of mental health campaigns such as “Time To Talk.” He also spoke openly about his own problems after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. He told The Telegraph: “I have probably been very close to a complete failure on countless occasions where all kinds of sadness and all kinds of lies and misconceptions and everything came to you from every angle.” Harry said it was “huge credit” to talk about your problems and being quiet only makes matters worse.

Rex functions

Weekends live for weeks in a bubble in the villa, usually unaware of what the public thinks of them. The shock to discover that the whole country knows who you are – and has formulated strong opinions about each movement – is an unmistakably overwhelming thought.

And before you reject Twitter trolls and suggest people ‘just ignore them’ or ‘block’ them, we know that cyberbullying is a serious, major problem. According to the charity Enough is Enough, nearly half of young people have received “intimidating, threatening or nasty messages online”, while more than half of US teenagers say they have been “bullied or harassed” on the internet.

A report released by charity Barnardo in June 2019, describes how the mental health of young people is influenced by various aspects of social media. On the subject of online harassment, the report stated: “Insights from Barnardo’s services show that cyberbullying can negatively affect the self-esteem of children and young people and in some cases may lead them to consider taking their own lives.”

Despite years of discussions about how to tackle cyberbullying on social media platforms, companies are responding somewhat slowly. This month, Twitter announced that it is currently testing new features that allow users to determine who has the ability to respond to their tweets or to block all responses. “We want to help people feel safe if they participate in the conversation on Twitter,” said the social media platform.

But will this change the number of offensive comments about reality TV stars? Unlikely. In April 2019, the government proposed the introduction of a regulator that would make it mandatory for social media companies to protect their users, while at the same time accepting that cyberbullying and trolling are examples of behavior that “has a less clear legal definition” .

Whatever your opinion about the current cohort of participants in Love Island is, it is worrying that less than a year after Mike’s death, a number of viewers have already returned to adopting a hashtag with a disturbing past while cruel tweets without a second in the air, thinking about how they can influence their subject.

If you experience feelings of suffering and isolation, or have difficulty dealing with them, the Samaritans offer support; you can talk to someone by telephone, in confidence, free of charge at 116 123 (UK and ROI), e-mail [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website for information about your nearest location.

For local services you can enter your zip code in the national mental health database – Hub of Hope – to search for organizations and charities that offer advice and support in your area.

