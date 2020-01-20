Cash desk: Three great sanctioners from the South South in the form of Darin Rajinikantha, Sarilera Neekevvaru Mahesh Babu and Ala Vaikunthapuramloo Allu Arjun show an excellent show at the overseas box office.
Starting with the star of Kollywood’s star Rajinikanth Starrer Darbar, which became the first major release of the South Sentinels, it has been successfully launched since its release. Action thriller Rajinikantha has so far gained tremendous 17,04 crores in combination from the US, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.
Checkout (Overseas): Season Postbarranti Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo Continue the big run
USA: 11.40 Crores
Australia: 2.40 Crores
U.K.: 2.95 Crores
New Zealand: 29,10 Lakhs
Even Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has so far been successful in attracting viewers for Sarilera Neekevvara’s theaters. The drama of Mahesh Babu has so far gathered 17,16 crores combined from the US, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.
USA: 14.30 Crores
Australia: 1,80 Crore
UK: 88,90 Lakhs
New Zealand: 16.80 Lakhs
Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo from a stylish star picked up an amazing number in the overseas box office after a week. Director Trivikram Srinivas collected sum 22,62 crores combined from the US, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand.
USA: 19,20 Crores
Australia: 2,30 Crores
UK: 1,05 Crore
New Zealand: 7,80 Lakhs
