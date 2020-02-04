After the Royals parade in 2015, the city will have a larger number of toilets for Chiefs parade News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With thousands of people attending the parade, a big question will be: “is there a place to use the toilet?”

The number of portable toilets was a problem in 2015 for the Royals parade, so the city has increased the amount for the Chiefs parade.

Kathy Nelson, CEO of Kansas City Sports Commission, says officials learned a lot from the Royals parade when it came to portable toilets. That is why they have increased the number from 200 to 700 total facilities.

“The last time Porta Johns was placed close to the route. This time we move them a block further. So if you have to go, look behind you, not in the direction of the parade, “Nelson said.

But is that enough? KCTV5 News asked the CEO of the company that supplies the portable toilets.

“Because of the duration, I feel the number is correct,” said Gary Springer, CEO of Outdoor Restrooms LLC.

Springer says that more than 700 units would not be feasible for an event that is so short and fast. With 700 toilets and the potential for a million people, that’s one pot for every 1,438 people.

Springer says the porta potties can handle it.

“They are around 65 liters, they are designed to take quite a bit,” Springer said.

He has only one added request.

“Please don’t go over it,” said Springer. “Stay away from them, because it will break the roofs. We saw that during the Royals parade.”

