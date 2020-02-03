After the loss, people laugh at Richard Sherman

Richard Sherman wants to be elite in everything he does, which includes trash talk from the day he joined the league.

This week, it’s her turn to receive.

For the record, I am not personally on the side of applause for Richard Sherman to be beaten in irrelevancy. It’s the only jersey I have, because I’m too poor to get another one. He is a phenomenal defender and has done great things for the Seattle Seahawks.

However, while professional athletes continue to be more involved online, with their own news and in personal but public debates, it is a fascinating watch as it has also given fans the opportunity to respond directly to athletes.

After the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sherman made a surprisingly calm and seemingly mature response to the loss of the Super Bowl.

Proud of this team! It was not the result we wanted but we fought. I wasn’t well enough tonight and I’m going to fix it. Thanks for all the support all year round.

– Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) February 3, 2020

The nice folks at twitterland responded with a resounding “not good enough” and really let him have it.

Speaking of burnt, there were quite a few references to burnt toast, including this one which saw Will Blackmon intervene to go and fight for Sherm.

I don’t know why he’s here, or if it’s even possible to burn a whole loaf of toast, but that’s it.

Remember, these are not disconnected explosions, they are people who actually took the time to respond directly to Sherman’s concession.

Darrelle Revis figures prominently in the conversation, and this could be approaching the first time in NFL history that a losing cornerback and a retired player are the two most talked about defensive players after the Super Bowl.

Seahawk fans aren’t the only ones in the mix by far, but it was great to see a tribute that somehow insulted Sherman, celebrated Sherman and made us all smile a little at the same time:

All the sensations.

There are a few others, of different levels of creativity and mockery, but my favorite was this gem:

No team with Richard Sherman on the list will ever win a Superbowl

– AARON (@ MASON91808) February 3, 2020

It’s daring. It’s impetuous. It’s revisionist history. It is well stated. These are exactly the kinds of things Sherm could say himself.

As we saw earlier, you had to wonder what effect it could have on the 49ers. Richard is not known to accept failure.

Has Richard Sherman already attributed the loss to Russell Wilson?

– Gary Bloom (@gebloom) February 3, 2020

For my part, I would hate to be in the locker room of San Francisco after this match, or to be the coach who failed to close the deal in the 4th quarter.

But as they say, if you can’t take it, don’t distribute it. Sherm was relatively calm in San Francisco – again, relatively – until 1) the Niners started playing very well, and 2) he started hitting his bounties. Sherman has made his voice heard to end the season, and I’m sure it’s not the last time we’ll hear from him or her in the next few months.