After the impeachment process, Trump defends Lieutenant Colonel Vindman from Gordon Sondland

In July 2019, President Donald Trump phoned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who fell under the scanner later that year. A whistleblower said the president had used his office to put excessive pressure on the other country.

As the matter escalated, Democrats accused Trump in December of exerting pressure on Ukraine to spot former US Vice President Joe Biden, a potential rival of the opposition Democratic Party in the White House for 2020.

The democratically led House of Representatives approved impeachment on December 18 after Trump accused him of pressuring Ukraine to spot former US Vice President Joe Biden, a potential democratic rival in the 2020 presidential election, for nearly $ 400 million Use USD as a lever in military aid.

Even though Trump, 73, was acquitted, he will be the first accused president to seek re-election.

Vindman was present when Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25 to initiate an investigation into his political rival Joe Biden.

The House Democrats, who had charged Trump with allegations of abuse of power and congressional obstruction, argued that the call was part of a concerted effort to force a weak foreign ally in the war with Russia to help him in the November presidential election, to cheat.

The Ukrainian-born Vindman, who received a purple heart due to wounds sustained in Iraq, had described Trump’s actions as “inappropriate”.

This testimony helped Trump become the third president ever charged by Congress.

