In a country where conservatives are as scorned as Harvey Weinstein, James Woods is undoubtedly a social outcast in Hollywood.

Perhaps that is why the outspoken conservative actor has not played a role in seven years.

Woods returned to Twitter at the end of Thursday after a long break from the social media platform.

The “Any Given Sunday” actor, whose Twitter account was suspended last April after a tweet that was considered threatening, wasted little time targeting Democrats.

His debut tweet from 2020 was addressed to the American Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY. It is attached to the top of its page.

Woods claimed to be “on vacation for a while” in his next tweet. Then he started what he had missed, while ‘avoiding the news’.

“How did the # Mueller thing go? The # impeachment scam? Who won the # Iowa caucuses? Is #MichaelAvenatti still a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the president? How is #JeffreyEpstein doing?”

In a later tweet, Woods poked the Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren and called her a “liar and hypocrite.”

Not enough space in the Warren TeePee for colored women? No surprise, considering what a liar and hypocrite she has been since, well, forever … https://t.co/c84h0HH2pZ

– James Woods (@ RealJamesWoods) 7 February 2020

It then went on to Warren’s opponent, Bernie Sanders, whom he called a “poor old fool.”

Poor Bernie. They don’t let this poor old fool win, no matter what he does. He sold his soul to Hillary for a worthless house on a lake in 2016, and the devil will make her claimable. They will never let you get it, Bernie. The solution has arrived.

– James Woods (@ RealJamesWoods) 7 February 2020

Woods also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s breakup of President Donald Trump’s speech in the State of the Union a “styleless gesture.”

Italian grandmothers are actually loving, charming and endowed with the wisdom of all times. The classless gesture of speaker Pelosi bore none of those qualities. However, I do not personally confuse your mother, given her clear condition. https://t.co/qqHqhepNwN

– James Woods (@ RealJamesWoods) 7 February 2020

Last but not least, Woods was also critical of the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Woods shares a Fox News article in which Clinton claimed she would be nobody in 2020. It wrote: “If the only thing that separates #HillaryClinton from the presidency is your heartbeat, then start writing your will …”

The 72-year-old actor has been nominated twice for an Oscar for his performances in 1987’s “Salvador” and 1997’s “Ghosts of Mississippi.” His last film role was in the box-office flop “Jobs” of 2013.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

.