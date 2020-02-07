After Prayagraj and Ayodhya, MP from Uttar Pradesh, the Basti district wants to rename to Maharishi ‘Vashishta’

Basti DM Ashutosh Niranjan said that if the rename takes place, the costs incurred would be an estimated Rs 1 crore.

For representation: Last year, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.



Lucknow After the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya, the government of Uttar Pradesh embarked on another name-changing operation. Basti District can be renamed ‘Vashishti Nagar’ or ‘Vashishthi’, after a Maharishi Vashishta belonging to the Ramayan era.

The district administration is now busy doing its homework for the purpose, because it assesses the costs associated with renaming the district.

“We want the district to be named after Maharishi Vashishta. A proposal has been sent to the state government,” said Harish Dwivedi.

Basti DM Ashutosh Niranjan said that if the rename takes place, the costs incurred would be an estimated Rs 1 crore.

The chairman of the Revenue Board Deepak Trivedi said, however, that he has yet to receive such a proposal. “The proposal has yet to reach us. Once we have received it, we will follow the appropriate procedure to send the proposal to the government, “he said.

Many devotees believe that the district was the old city where Lord Rama had stayed while en route to Janakpuri from Ayodhya. Some people also believe that Maharishi Vashishta was the author of the seventh mandate of the Rig Veda. The stories dictate that he had a divine cow called “Kamdhenu,” and he believed that he fulfilled the wishes of devotees.

The request to rename Basti began last year after Chief Yogi Adityanath announced that the upcoming Basti Medical College will be named after Maharishi Vashishtha.

