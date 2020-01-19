Yuvraj Singh aka Baba Jackson, recently awarded “Best Airline” by Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, is trying to get lucky at the “Best Indian Dancer” show in India, judged by Malaik Aror, Geet Kapur and Terence Lewis.

“I’m excited to participate in the” Best Dancer of India “audition. During my audition I plan to perform in the Michael Jackson style on the Bollywood track as well as on the social media. I am grateful for all the support provided by hrithik Roshan Tandon and other Bollywood celebrities who shared my video and showed their love, which motivated me to continue my passion for dance, “Yuvraj said before Saturday’s audition.

After praising Ms Hrithik Roshan, Baba Jackson moves to the best dancer in India

Hrithik recently praised the dancer after watching the “smoothest plane” he witnessed. The dance moves also amazed megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He also took Twitter on his hand and wrote, “wow …”

Meanwhile, the comedy Bharti Singh and her husband, writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa, are preparing to hold an upcoming dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer”.

“I’m very excited to be a co-owner of the“ Indian best dancer ”with my husband. Haarsh doesn’t know the “D” dance, so it’s going to be an entertaining experience for him, and I am also working with judges in the past, “Bharti said.

The couple appeared together at exhibitions such as “Nach Baliye”, “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Khatra Khatra Khatra”.

City auditions are already on and the show will be broadcast on Sony Entertainment Television.

