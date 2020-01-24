Singer Aastha Gill released her new dance number “Hermosa” in collaboration with the musical duo D Soldierz.

The video song includes actor and model Aashi Gulati along with Aastha and D Soldierz.

After Naagine, Aastha Gill came back with the new single Hermosa

“Hermosa” means beautiful in Spanish. The song is about a mysterious beautiful girl who represents multiculture and cities. I’m so excited to finally be working with my friends Lion and Xash (D Soldierz). I also have (model) Aashim Gulati and we promise that we will irritate you, ”Aastha said.

The song was written and composed by D Soldierz.

Check out the song below:

“We’ve known Aasth a long time ago, but this is the first time we’ve worked together, and we’re so excited to finally get it.” We thank Sony Music and Aasth for doing so, ”said D Soldierz.

Aashim enjoyed participating in the video. “When I was offered a song, I immediately knew it would be massive because of its fun and Peppy vibration.” We recorded the whole song in Mumbai. It was a tight two-day schedule without enough time to even sleep, but I enjoyed it, ”Aashim said.

