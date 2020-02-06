After killing the deadly coronavirus, Rakhi Sawant climbed the wall of China to return to India!

Rakhi Sawant and his infamous pranks to be relevant in social networks never grow old. She started talking about the epidemic coronavirus recently and told her fans that she will go to China to kill him. Sitting on a plane, the actress made a video in which she said that she had linked her hands with NASA and that she had found an antidote to kill the deadly virus.

A few days after this hilarious video, Rakhi has returned to India after completing that mission. As usual, he had one of the craziest “imaginary” experiences while in China, killing the virus and sharing it with his fans. He recorded a six-minute video on how he killed the virus and had to cross the Wall of China to return to India.

In the video, we can see Rakhi with his mouth covered with a mask, talking about everything that came out in China. She begins to tell her story and says that after much hard work, she has managed to end the virus. In addition, he tells his fans that because there were no flights to India from China, he had to risk his life and climb the wall of China to come to India.

The entertainment does not stop here. He also said he has brought some of the coronaviruses to India. She said she will use it for all rapists and for those guilty of the Nirabhaya rape case. She says she will open the box only in Tihar Jai to punish criminals. Rakhi says that the coronavirus is kept safe with her in a box and that now nobody has to worry about anything.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8LOLT5HTOi/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Previously, Rakhi had shared a video of the consequences of the spread of the virus in China. She wrote: “Jesus save India, please. Word of the day भजन संहिता 93: 1

1. यहोवा राजा है; उसने माहात्म्य का पहिरावा पहिना है; यहोवा पहिरावा पहिने हुए, और सामर्थ्य का फेटा बान्धे है। इस कारण जगत स्थिर है, वह नहीं टलने का। Amen, He is the great God. God”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B73pZ83nAOS/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Well, Rakhi sure knows how to entertain his fans. what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments section.

