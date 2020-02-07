After kidnapping N8m ransom, kidnappers have two sons of Dr. Ataga free

Doctor Philip Ataga’s two children, who were kidnapped with their mother from their home in Juji, Chikun, the district government of the metropolis of Kaduna, almost two weeks ago have regained their freedom.

DAILY POST found out reliably from the community that they were back with their father around 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

When the ransom for her release was paid, the source said that eight million naira had been paid.

Recall that the kidnappers kidnapped Doctor Ataga’s wife and two children two weeks ago.

During the negotiations, the kidnappers called Dr. Ataga arrives to get his wife’s body from a place in Kaduna, while a € 20 million ransom should be paid before his two children, a boy and a girl, are released.

When Kaduna State Police Command’s PPRO called DSP Yakubu Sabo for confirmation, he still had to answer his calls or respond to SMS sent to his management at the time of submitting this report