After Jairam Ramesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia says that the congress needs a new approach, contacting people

Tikamgarh: In the wake of his party’s mess in the Delhi polls, congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that it must change and reach people with a fresh approach.

“The country is changing. Similarly, the thinking process of people is changing. We (congress) must change and reach people with a new approach,” Scindia said, calling the defeat “unfortunate.”

His remarks came hours after senior party leader Jairam Ramesh expressed concern about the congressional debacle in the Delhi polls and the crisis it faces in some states such as Bihar and the Uttar Pradesh and suggested it would “reinvent itself” or prospect, to be irrelevant.

The Aam Aadmi party (AAP) won the polls of the Delhi Assembly, with 62 out of 70 seats. While the BJP won eight seats, the congress couldn’t even win any.

During a speech in a village in Kudila organized to mark Ravidas Jayanti, Scindia said he will take to the streets if the party’s manifesto is not being performed in Madhya Pradesh.

The congress currently rules the state with Kamal Nath at the helm. “Our turn will come, I assure you. Even if it doesn’t come, I will become your shield and sword,” Scindia told a meeting.

“I want to tell the guest teachers. I heard your demand before the elections in Madhya Pradesh. I want to assure you that your demand is already underlined in the manifesto of our party government,” he added.

The guest teachers in the state demand, among other things, a better wage. “That manifesto is our sacred text. Be patient. If not all promises are kept, don’t think that you are alone. Jyotiraditya Scindia will also take to the streets with you,” he added.

The MP government is currently struggling to deliver on its promises of canceling agricultural loans up to Rs 2 lakh in the state. According to officials, it needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm exemption.

