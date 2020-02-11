After Iowa, Americans have to get used to slow elections – Mother Jones

There were many problems that led to the implosion of the caucuses of the Democratic Party of Iowa and the fact that it may never be known who won more delegates last week.

And while the Democratic campaigns went to New Hampshire long ago – even though the results of Iowa are still under discussion – the slow counting after the caucuses should offer Americans a lasting lesson: reliable election results take time, and perhaps elections, the press and the elections the general public should learn to live with that.

“Delay … is no problem if people understand what’s going on.”

“One of the biggest problems with Iowa was setting expectations,” said Rick Hasen, a professor at the University of California, Irvine, who specializes in election management. After previous wars, the results were announced late the same evening, in time for cable talkers and newspaper pages to chew the outcome and produce momentum-enhancing stories that helped shape the future of the race. Due to the delays this year, the legitimacy of the competition could be immediately questioned. “If it had been announced that it would take a few days for everything (for clarity’s sake), I think you would not have had all this fear, followed by the quality control statements, and all the things that made it look like a slow-moving car accident. “

Hasen, the author of the recently published election meltdown: Dirty Tricks, distrust and the threat to American democracy, says that with more jurisdictions adopting earlier votes or adopting wider absentee voting procedures that generally take longer to process, the public should stop think about election night and start struggling with an election period that starts about a month before the actual election day and lasts a few weeks thereafter.

He points to the 2018 mid-term congressional elections in California as a good example. In that case, late-arriving absentee ballots flipped some preliminary and incomplete counts to look like Republican victories for their Democratic opponents. President Donald Trump implied that the late return somehow constituted “voter fraud” and Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.), When the Republican President of the House, also doubted the results and called the situation “bizarre”.

“The suggestion was that if it takes time, there is some sort of backlog,” Hasen says, “while a good election policy sometimes takes time.”

Hasen says election officials should work to clean up how long it takes to complete the counts and get things right for politicians, the press, and the public. A good example of this, he says, was the way Neal Kelly, voter registrar in Orange County, California, told voters after the 2018 interim primaries that counting the remaining ballots would “take weeks,” which helps to reset expectations in a home base of several close and closely monitored House elections. Without such good reports and widespread understanding, Hasen warns that slow counts may again become a reason to animate the mistrust of Americans against elections.

“Delay in itself, when announcing election results is no problem if people understand what’s going on and people have faith in the system,” Hasen says. “What Iowa did was not only convince people that it was late, but that the results could not be trusted.”

Looking ahead to November, Hasen cites the potential for confusion that has been taken up by radical changes in electoral law in Pennsylvania as “one of the things that I am really worried about.” The reforms will allow every voter in the eternally heated election state to receive a mail-in vote and extend the deadline by which election managers must receive it. The changes entail the possibility that numbers indicating a limited victory for one candidate early on election night may look very different because late ballot papers are counted. The result, Hasen said, could be what appears to be a Trump victory that eventually shifts to the Democratic candidate.

“That can cause many problems,” he said. Given that the President and his inner circle wanted to claim almost immediately and with justification that the Iowa debacle reflected a “manipulated” election, who knows what Trump would do if numbers that first made it look like his own campaign were the voices of the Pennsylvania election college had shifted to another candidate once all votes were counted. “It is one of my nightmare scenarios.”