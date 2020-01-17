After Hrithik's tweet, dance star TikTok promised an opportunity in Remo D'Souza's next film

Yuvraj is from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. His father is a worker who repairs the tiles, while his mother is a housewife. They wanted their son to study and become an engineer, but about six months ago, he developed a love for dance, reported Sangeeta Pranvendra of the Free Press Journal.

He would constantly train on the terrace of his house to perfect Michael Jackson’s dance movements. Yuvraj’s idol is Prabhu Deva – someone he hopes to succeed one day.

“Nobody taught me to dance,” says Yuvraj. He was inspired after watching the movie Munna Bhai. “I’m also a fan of Tiger Shroff. He also inspired me to start dancing,” adds Yuvraj.

He has no formal training and would watch videos on his cell phone and practice the stages of Michael Jackson songs and Bollywood tunes, Pranvendra reported.

“It took me about five months to learn the moves I make. Sometimes I can’t even explain how I do it. It happened to me,” he says.

Her younger sister Harsha also loves dancing and joined Yuvraj in many of her dance videos.

.