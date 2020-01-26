(CNN) – Does it seem like recording artists are getting younger and younger?

It is not your imagination. Earlier this month, Billie Eilish was the youngest artist to write and perform a James Bond theme song. But now Eilish, a teenager, could have competition from the diaper set.

Meet Baby Ryan, the cutest nugget you have ever seen, and his father, Matt MacMillan, had the brilliant idea of ​​recording his baby sounds for a year and arranging them from AC / DC in “Thunderstruck”.

Just look at these two little pimples!

“It was taking forever,” MacMillan writes under a video that explains how he put the track together.

MacMillan had more than 80 clips to retrieve, first choosing the percussive ones – sounds like beating, coughing, and a rattle shake. He then sorted the remaining clips by pitch.

It turns out the baby has range.

But MacMillan’s work wasn’t done yet. He found the corresponding note for each Baby Ryan sound clip as well as the notes in “Thunderstruck”. From then on it was all about putting everything together.

A sneeze made the pelvis crack. Blows on the sofa became a dull drum blow. His little hands clapped on the floor while crawling? They became the sound of the snare drum.

Add Baby Ryan’s whining and cooing, and you get a remarkable rendition of an AC / DC classic.

