After spending part of the off-season training with Mike Tyson, Serena Williams hopes to deliver a knockout at the Australian Open.

For Williams, that would mean winning a record 24th Grand Slam title, which has so far proven difficult to reach despite having been almost four times since returning to the circuit after giving birth to his daughter Alexis Olympia.

His preparation for the first major of the year could not have gone better, suggesting that the drought in the mini-grand slam for arguably the best tennis player of all time is about to end.

Williams let his punching bag tear in December – attracting compliments from former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, whose daughter happens to be a aspiring tennis star – and then won a buildup tournament in Auckland last week to clinch an incredibly title in a fourth consecutive decade.

She also got involved in one of the youngest sensations in tennis, Coco Gauff, as part of the Florida training camp organized by her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

Williams defeated singles opponents with different styles, reached the doubles final with one of his best friends – future retiree Caroline Wozniacki – and most importantly, ended a five-game losing streak in the final with her daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian looking on.

No wonder the 38-year-old said after her direct victory over compatriot Jessica Pegula: “It is satisfying enough just to get a win in the final. It was really important to me. And I just want to take advantage of it, ”added Williams, who donated his check for $ 43,000 to the Australian bush fire rescue effort. “This is just a step towards the next goal.”

Indeed.

LILY: Can Rafael Nadal equal the all-time record for Roger Federer’s Grand Slam?

LILY: Player marks Australian Open via email

Eyes on a bigger price

Yes, as nice as it was to hold the winners’ trophy in Auckland – where Williams has already hit 88 direct errors in a loss to Madison Brengle – she didn’t make the long journey to just thrive in New Zealand . The biggest prize is the Australian Open, where Williams triumphed in early pregnancy in 2017.

If Williams reaches the final in Melbourne – and she may have to defeat double grand slam winner Naomi Osaka, and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty along the way – she will likely have to defeat someone with a reputation heavier than the 66th . -Pegula classified.

For Williams, however, one of the main contenders, Bianca Andreescu, is not in Melbourne due to another injury, this time to the knee.

But winning any final – after losses in the Grand Slam final against Osaka, Andreescu, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep and retiring against Andreescu in the Rogers Cup final last August – could potentially be a point turning point as Williams tries to get closer to the Grand Slam course of Margaret Court in Australia.

“Serena, she is certainly hungry, and I think she has a little boost for the Australian Open,” Chris Evert, the 18-time Grand Slam champion, told reporters last week. “And it would probably be the slightest pressure, this grand slam, to win for her.

“I think that all the other tournaments, the French Open, the clay is not its best surface. Wimbledon is a lot of pressure, the US Open is a lot of pressure.

“This, the first of the year, is a” Happy Slam “”, referring to the nickname of the Australian Open. “I think if she just takes a little pressure on herself and can just play her tennis brand, I think she has a good chance of winning.

“She is better at the Grand Slam than any other player when you look at the past two years.”

As Wozniacki said, Williams has a “great chance” to match Court.

Other top players, including Halep and former world number one Karolina Pliskova – who saved four match points last year in Melbourne against Williams and rallied 5-1 in the third set after l ” The American rolled her ankle – so are not denying her chances either, despite her recent Grand Slam failure.

“I’m very impressed with her that she continues to play at this level, being a mother and being a little older than us,” said Halep, who made just three unforced errors when beating Williams in of the Wimbledon Finals 2019.. “It’s impressive what she does.”

Challenges ahead

But Evert also pointed to the more difficult challenges that Williams faces.

“There are a few good sacred players that I respect a lot, and the way Osaka, Barty, Pliskova, Halep … there aren’t one or two threats against Serena, there are probably about eight threats, eight players who can probably do damage and who can compete with it.

“And one more thing – I’ve always felt like this – the older you get, I think the more bad days you can have, the days you feel exhausted, the days you don’t want to get out of bed, the days where you have no incentive. You don’t want to have that day at a grand slam, but sometimes you can’t help it. “

Williams’ older sister Venus, 39, faces Gauff, 15, in the first round of a grand slam after the latter’s decisive victory at Wimbledon. The battle between the oldest and youngest player in the draw is the most tantalizing battle in the first round of the tournament.

Visit our tennis page for more news and videos

Williams still believes he will be around the end of the Australian Open, but whether the last person is standing remains the question.