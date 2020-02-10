After decades apart, 2 South Florida women reconnect using Local 10’s Calvin Hughes

MIAMI – Two women from South Florida are reunited after decades apart.

They both grew up on either side of the tracks, as they always said in Miami.

Thanks to the loss of hope and eternal love, one sister found another to deliver a special but simple gift.

Barbara Zohlman and Enid Pickney laugh like sisters and share old times.

They have not seen each other for decades.

As girls, they often heard about each other, but they could never share a simple moment together.

What is normal now was unthinkable in the 1940s, with divorce in Miami for blacks and whites.

Enid’s mother, Lenora Curtis, worked for Barbara’s grandparents Ethal and Joe Alters, who lived on Allison Island, still a rich little neighborhood in Miami Beach with multi-million dollar mansions.

Lenora was their girl, but for Barbara she was much more.

“Lenora was always there,” said Barbara. “She cooked. She was a caretaker. My grandmother was not. (Lenora) I was the one to whom I would tell my problems, my worries too. Always there for me. And she gave me this doll, this black doll with blue eyes .

Lenora Curtis. (WPLG)

“I have given all my dolls to my granddaughters and my niece, but I have never given Lenora’s doll away. I have kept it for all these years for some reason.”

Barbara and her husband have been contracting and selling their home in Southwest Miami-Dade County for 53 years.

One day as she walked through an old cupboard, Barbara came across the doll and a dilemma.

“I have to take it or find Enid,” she said. “I knew Lenora had a daughter.”

Local 10 News Anchor Calvin Hughes has known Enid for several years.

So perhaps by luck or intent, Barbara thought to tell Hughes about her quest to find her old friend.

“I immediately called,” said Enid. “Because my mother loved her.”

Not long afterwards, Barbara surprised Enid with the doll, more than 60 years after it was given to her by Enid’s mother.

“When I really saw it, I was very emotional,” said Enid. “It brought tears to my eyes because it reminded me of my mother. It brought my mother back.

I think it’s a sign and I think my mother is still speaking. She wants to remember her love and her love for people. “

