After days of quarantine, Moroccans are said to be returned to Wuhan according to royal orders

King Mohammed VI / DR

After the city in which they live was quarantined, Moroccan nationals living in Wuhan, China, are being returned to Morocco following royal orders as a deadly new corona virus breaks out.

The decision was made on Monday at the royal palace during a working session chaired by King Mohammed VI. Hit, according to a statement from the royal office.

“HM the King gave his instructions for the repatriation of a hundred Moroccan citizens, mostly students, who are currently in this province,” the same statement said the MAP news agency on Monday evening.

The king “also ordered the head of government and various officials in their respective areas of responsibility to ensure adequate supervision and coordination,” added the same communiqué.

Prime Minister Saad Dine El Otmani, adviser to King Fouad Ali El Himma, Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit, Minister for Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Nasser Bourita, Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb, and Lieutenant General Mohamed Haramou, Commander, attended this working session Royal Gendarmerie.