After comments from the Moroccan minister, BIM says that 85% of the goods it sells in Morocco are local

A BIM store in Morocco. / DR

After Moroccan Trade Minister Moulay Hafid Elalamy had criticized it, the Turkish discount chain BIM said on Wednesday that most of the goods it sells are produced in Morocco, Reuters reports.

«We only ship around 15% of our products sold in Morocco from Turkey. The rest, 85% is purchased from local producers, “said BIM’s financial director Haluk Dortluoglu.

Dortluoglo said the BIM stores in the Kingdom employ 3,000 people, mostly Moroccans. He explained that the 500 stores that BIM owns in Morocco represent “5% of the total turnover”.

“We have increased the purchase of local producers in Morocco over time and will continue to do so,” added Dortluoglu.

Earlier this week, Elalamy stormed against the Turkish discount retailer and urged him to “increase the proportion of local goods he sells in the country to at least half or to undergo closure.”

Elalamy’s comments come when Morocco plans to revise its free trade agreement with Turkey. The last one was signed in 2004.