After Broward attacked several vehicles, he was chased into Miami Gardens - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – Witnesses, and possibly even victims of a ruthless driver in Broward County, have turned the tables on the driver who hit them after chasing him to Miami-Dade County.

This suspect was temporarily arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and released.

He was seen next to his broken car and at least one front tire was missing. He is awaiting an arrest warrant from the Broward Sheriff’s Office that will investigate the case since it began in his jurisdiction.

The incident started in the West Park area, located at 441 and Pembroke Road, on Tuesday around 2:00 p.m.

According to the FHP, the driver hit several vehicles and did not stop.

The drivers involved chased the driver to Miami-Dade County on I-95 and stopped in the Miami Gardens Drive area.

7News cameras showed the subject with closed eyes in the rear of a FHP cruiser.

One of the victims involved in the hit and run said he took care of his own affairs when he was struck alongside his car along with a few other cars.

Then he started chasing the subject and stopped in Miami Gardens until the police arrived.

“He lost one of the tires and was on the rims, only on I-95, which was swinging everywhere, so we had to stop here,” he said. “We had to stop here. We were waiting for the cops to show up and now he has been arrested. “

However, the subject was not officially arrested, but detained and held in the FHP cruiser.

He is free until the BSO documents that justify his arrest are available.

