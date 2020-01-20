Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, center, and his mother Norma Clark, left, speak after the NFL AFC Championship soccer game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. The bosses won 35-24 to advance to Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo / Charlie Neibergall)

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – When the Hunt family stood on a makeshift stage on Sunday with over 73,000 fans cheering enthusiastically, the trophy was presented for winning the AFC championship.

The Lamar Hunt Trophy.

As a co-founder of the AFL and long-time owner of the franchise until his death in 2006, Lamar Hunt is a Pro Football Hall of Famer, one of the most respected men in professional football. In 1970 his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl three years after losing on the first try.

They finally return after half a century. Yes, the Lamar Hunt Trophy belongs to his family.

“It’s been a great day for our family and I should mention how happy I am for my mother (Norma),” said Clark Hunt, the current chief owner. “Holding and kissing this cup really means a lot, and I think that applies to my whole family.

“My mother alluded to it on stage, my father always felt that the team belonged to the fans – and what we are most happy about today is winning this trophy for the fans. ”

These fans fell five decades short of expectations, including the agonizing overtime losses against New England in last year’s AFC title fight. You had to watch an opposing team at the first presentation in Kansas City how they won that trophy.

“Going to a Super Bowl is a pleasure every year,” added Hunt, “but the closer you get to the team, the worse the experience is. Last year we were happy to be there.” We were also very disappointed that we didn’t play in the (Super Bowl).

“We still have a big goal ahead of us. At the start of the season I talked to our players about our goal. Getting to the playoffs was goal number 1, getting this trophy to Kansas City was goal number 2. But we have another goal. ” big goal out there. ”

That would take the Vince Lombardi Trophy home, named after the man who coached Green Bay for the first Super Bowl win in the AFL-NFL championship game at the time. The Packers’ opponent in 1967: Kansas City.

Andy Reid, who was hired as a coach in Philadelphia after 14 seasons in 2013, has made it a tradition to win again at KC. Except in the playoffs.

Until Sunday.

“This trophy with the Hunt family has something special,” said Reid. “The Hunt family is incredible and Clark, who runs this soccer team, has done an incredible job with (GM) Brett Veach and all these guys out here. I wish I could bring them all up here at this booth.

“We love every minute of it, we appreciate every minute of it, but it’s not done. It isn’t done.”

Security bully Mathieu is in his first season as a boss. He recognizes history with this original AFL franchise, then the Dallas Texans, who moved to Kansas City in 1963.

“50 years have passed since we brought this trophy back to Kansas City,” he said. “It’s not about me, it’s not about bully, it’s about the people of Kansas City. Everything they’ve sacrificed, everything they’ve endured in the past 50 years.

“And ultimately it’s about Lamar Hunt. We wouldn’t be here without him. We wish he was here now. I think Clark is doing a great job and that’s what it’s about: Lamar Hunt.”

