After a teenage girl almost got married at gunpoint, we have to tackle forced marriage at the root

Measures designed to prevent forced marriages and to bring people to justice who want to force others to marry are becoming increasingly visible in British criminal law. And there are indications that they are finally starting to bear fruit.
On January 31, 2020, a 55-year-old man was found guilty of forced marriages and two counts of child abuse at the Crown Court in Birmingham. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had tried to force his 18-year-old niece into an arranged marriage while in Pakistan. His 43-year-old wife was also found guilty of one count of child abuse and was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. Prior to the attempt to force her to marry her in Pakistan, the young woman had been abused and humiliated for years in the UK by her uncle and his wife.
One of the main challenges for prosecutions such as this is to overcome the substantial barriers that prevent victims from reporting forced marriages themselves and their concerns about the risk of being pushed into them. These barriers can take the form of patriarchal power systems, threats, and family and community pressure and opprobrium.
For example, in her powerful impact statement at the trial hearing, the Birmingham victim explained that the trial had been “extremely difficult” for her because she “feared for the safety of her family in Pakistan.” She also said she was pressured. to drop the case and that “community” expectations to do so continued even during the trial. She admitted that she had sometimes feared that the case would stop and that she “would never get justice.”
Although the Birmingham case shows how a belief can be guaranteed by making creative use of forced marriage laws regarding coercion, it also illustrates how important it is to understand the integral role that cultural and family dynamics, traditions and values play in these cases, crucial, by indicating how new legislation can enable victims to seek justice.
It is vital that professionals can identify indicators and risk factors for forced marriages. Given the way in which the risks of forced marriages manifest themselves, it is necessary to effectively evaluate potentially disparate, incomplete and even inconsistent evidence.
Forced marriages depend on the feeling of victims to come forward. Therefore, to increase the likelihood of further successful forced prosecutions of marriage, specialized mediators supporting victims, police investigations and criminal proceedings can be crucial to achieving successful prosecutions. In this sense, the Birmingham case also underlines the fact that a better understanding of the importance of all these factors is crucial to developing best practices that can help victims more effectively.
However, a number of issues still need to be addressed to develop best practice. First, good awareness and effective responses to forced marriage reports should become the norm.
The system should also address the fact that survivors without access to support services – those with accessory family members and community members and people whose lives do not cross legal systems – are unlikely to be identified by third parties. As part of such efforts, they must also recognize that in these cases, disclosing victims offers the only realistic perspective on aid.
Because forced marriages can also be committed by British citizens and residents traveling to a different jurisdiction to get married, serious questions arise about how the people they “marry” can be identified and informed about their fundamental right to have their spouse to choose.
Support services need to be more attuned to the overriding aspects of forced marriages in order to adequately assess and address risk factors. Understanding the context and context in which this is most likely to occur will provide services better with the means to provide victims or potential victims with the support they need.
Finally, best practices must be developed to improve the recognition of risk factors and warning signals by legal authorities. In the best case scenario, it could increase the speed of forced marriage prevention or at least intervene early.
When an investigation and subsequent court case are handled properly, the legal system can truly protect and strengthen women. Successful prosecutions such as the recent one in Birmingham send a powerful message that victims who are subjected to deception and coercion in the process of being forced into an unwanted marriage will be supported if they feel able or able to challenge these practices. But we must first of all improve the awareness, access to and trust of victims in the protection of criminal and civil law.
Although successful prosecutions are vital, however, the best results are when forced marriages are prevented in the first place. Reporting successful prosecution through the media can also greatly help convey the message that forcing someone to marry is wrong. As the Birmingham victim said: “No one should stand the kind of abuse I suffered. Education and (the) right to marry freely are fundamental human rights and no one should be deprived of this. “
Aisha K. Gill CBE is a professor of Criminology at the University of Roehampton. She was the witness witness for the prosecution in the first successful UK prosecution prosecution in May 2018, the typical Birmingham case that resulted in a woman imprisoned for four and a half years for having her 17-year-old daughter duped into forced marriage
