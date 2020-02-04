Rakhi Sawant is the favorite girl of the controversy and again and again makes headlines for the craziest things. The actress has to talk about everything that happens in the world and also makes sure she posts her opinions on social networks. Now he has resumed the theme of the coronavirus to share his invaluable thoughts about it.

As we all know, everyone is trying to fight the epidemic virus: the coronavirus that has spread from China. In his video, Rakhi Sawant has said he will go to China to kill the virus and save everyone. You can see the actress sitting on a flight where she is giving this information to her fans.

After a solution for CAA, Rakhi Sawant now joins NASA to find a cure for the coronavirus

She starts by saying that she is traveling to China to kill the virus. She goes on to say that she has taken a special medicine from NASA that will help her on this mission to destroy the fatal virus. He even involved one of his companions in the video and says that he is a spy who accompanies her in the mission.

And like any of his other videos, Rakhi didn’t forget to mention his favorite in his video. She informed him that he would go to China and asked everyone to pray for their safety. Rakhi was interrupted by the flight attendant to turn off his mobile phone. She got quite upset about that, but finished the video anyway. To make matters worse, Rakhi added a video of Tik Tok that shows people in China with facial masks at the airport.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8D_fADH4Gy/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Previously, Rakhi had made a video in which he gave the citizens of India a solution for NRC CAA. She said that whoever did not have the appropriate certifications and documents to prove their nationality, can simply take a loan. In this way, the bank will be able to produce all the documents anyway and prove that a person is an Indian citizen.

Apart from this, Rakhi manages to grab the eyeballs for her fake husband Ritesh. Rakhi apparently married him last year and has not yet revealed what he looks like. Rakhi mentions him in many videos and has also expressed that he hates staying in London with him because he misses India.

Well, Rakhi and his dumb videos will never stop entertaining us. what do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments section.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!