After a slow conference campaign, Dalit voters were able to surprise a surprise in the elections in Delhi

New Delhi: On February 9, a day after the elections in Delhi, Ravidas Dharmsthan’s confidence at RK Puram celebrates the poet’s birthday. Preparations are in office Premjit who says that political leaders from different parties have visited the disciples, part of the Dalit community. The strategy of fighting the demolition of the Shri Guru Ravidas Temple in Tughlaqabad in August 2019 – by the Delhi Development Authority following orders from the Supreme Court – was designed based on the trust of RK Puram.

According to folklore, the social reformer and spiritual figure Guru Ravidas visited the site of the shrine around 1509 during the reign of Sikandar Lodhi. His followers formed the Ravidassia religion, a spin-off from Sikhism, in the 21st century. After the demolition, Dalits carried out a massive protest and demanded that the temple be rebuilt where it stood for more than five centuries. Consultation is underway to build a new temple.

Prior to casting his vote, Premjit said: “Dalits in Delhi are from Punjab and other regions. We have been a pro-congress. But fairly recently, the Dalits have preferred AAP. The Hindutva field did not appeal. However, I cannot speak for the new generation that has access to technology and information. ”

Analysts say that the congress, which governed Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, had developed a self-voted voting bank with members of weaker sections, including Dalits at its core. While the Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) led by Mayawati succeeded in taking on the role of champion of the remaining cupboards in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, it could not hold the congress under the deceased Prime Minister Sheila Diskhit over the subordinated sections.

This time, however, the poor campaign of the Congress in Delhi means that those votes are up for grabs, analysts say. Of the 12 constituencies reserved for disadvantaged sections in Delhi, only one, Gokalpuri, had a BSP MLA in 2008. According to pseolologist Sanjay Kumar, the vote share of the BSP improved compared to the 1998 elections and it performed well in 2008. Analyzes of recent reports show the party 14.05% of the votes in that year and have not repeated or surpassed that figure. Since then, polls have seen whether the congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is packing the Gokalpuri chair.

The remaining 11 reserved constituencies have not seen impressive performances from the BSP or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1993.

The BSP has placed candidates at all 70 seats in Delhi this time in castles and communities. With a population of more than 20 Lakh Dalit and 12 reserved seats, Delhi BSP chief Laxman Singh told IANS last month: “If Dalits vote for the party alone, we don’t need anyone else.” But observers say that the model of caste politics is missing in the Delhi elections. Activist Ashok Bharti, president of the All India Ambedkar Mahasabha, and founder of the National Confederation of Dalit & Adivasi Organizations (NACDAOR), said: “Caste policy is absent in Delhi, but there are caste affinities. Although the congress lacks action to pursue them, or other voters, the Dalits are likely to repeat their support for AAP. The driving thought behind pressing the button is to beat the BJP. The vote of the congress shifted to AAP for the same reason. For Dalits, what is development? What can other parties do? For now, the agenda is to guarantee constitutional morality. ”

Three years ago the BSP tried to chase the Dalit voters in Delhi. The party also got votes, but Dalits were largely in favor of AAP, “which pushed the notion of class and the pro-poor agenda. The rule seems to be in favor of AAP, “said Badri Narayan, professor at GB Pant Social Science Institute, Allahabad.

Fragmented identity

Surinder S Jodhka, professor of social sciences at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, said that Dalits are very diverse in the capital and that their voting pattern cannot be compared to that of Uttar Pradesh’s Dalits. “UP has a Dalit party that is not there in Delhi. Delhi has no caste in contrast to UP and Punjab. Everyone is a migrant here. ”

According to analysts, the Dalits in the melting pot of Delhi are a fragmented party.

“What we see in Delhi is diversity of mobility, which means there are Dalits representing different professions, although there are still some professions reserved for Dalits and Muslims who will not do others,” Jodhka said, explaining that this diversity defines the Dalit voting pattern. “It is community identity that is mobilized by different groups in different places. The voting pattern is more community-specific than caste-specific. ”

Cheap electricity and water are a major attraction

With the confidence of Ravidas Dharmsthan, Premjit’s colleagues seem happy with lower water and electricity bills that have been an important survey for the prevailing AAP. “The regular fights are sorted. We do not have to worry about the swelling electricity bills. It is a great relief and affects all people in Delhi, “says one of them.

The polarization around the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship (Change) laws does not seem to have affected Dalits in Delhi. The Ravidassias in Delhi are influenced by BR Ambedkar, and the BJP’s Hindutva push does not appeal to them, while the Valmikis have been Hindu – the name was given to them by Arya Samaj / Hindu Mahasabha – Jodhka added and could identify as Hindus.

“Dalits are not the social basis of Hindutva and even if Dalit leaders are part of a BJP government, they will distance themselves from the party’s ideology. They can go with the BJP if the opportunity presents itself, because they might see it as a party with power, “Jodhka said.

Bharti, an activist, said AAP has not fulfilled all its promises to create jobs and regularize contract workers. But, still to beat the BJP, “most Dalit votes would go to AAP or Congress.”

The AAP manifesto promises Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of a manual scavenger if he dies while performing his job. The national convocant of the Safai Karmachari Andolan, Bezwada Wilson, told News18.com that previous promises have not been kept, since of the 111 who died relatives of only 36 were rehabilitated.

“The broom (the AAP election symbol) appeals to the Dalit community, and in the last two meeting elections the vote was cast in favor of AAP in 2013 and 2015. But it must deliver on the promises,” Wilson said.

