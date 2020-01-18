After a $ 755 million renovation, the Hard Rock Stadium is ready for Super Bowl 54 - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) – The Super Bowl 54 may be two weeks away, but the location of the highly anticipated game is ready to rock after a million-dollar renovation.

Visitors who have not been to the Hard Rock Stadium for a long time will notice major changes as soon as they enter the gate.

“You think of a city like Miami, as dynamic as it is, a venue like this makes the difference in the world,” said Sebastian Trujillo, senior director of multicultural partnerships at the Miami Dolphins.

The Miami Gardens venue will undergo a major $ 755 million renovation to provide every fan with an exciting and upscale experience.

“We want this guest experience to be top notch,” said Trujillo.

According to Morse, spectators with a golden ticket to The Nine have the best that the stadium has to offer. This exclusive area has nine private suites, each with customizable furniture, concierge service, and access to a full buffet.

“You get the luxury you can ask for, but you can also be out in the stadium with the fans and the team,” said Teddy Morse, owner of The Nine. “You feel all the energy, the heat, the noise. It is absolutely the best of both worlds. “

Football fans who can’t afford a trip to The Nine may be able to grab a lounge chair in one of the stadium’s living room boxes. They are right on the 50-yard line and are equipped with flat screens and iPads to capture every corner of the action on the field.

A seat in the living room boxes provides access to the 72 club. Thanks to multiple buffets and bar service, guests don’t have to queue for hot dogs and beer.

“Participate and have the opportunity to feed Super Bowl fans, I mean February 2, 2020 can’t be fast enough here,” said restaurant seller Shannon Allen.

Speaking of food, stadium goers have a wide choice regardless of their seating, including the cuisine of some of the most popular restaurants in South Florida, including Benihana.

Guests looking to spice up the Caribbean style should check out Miami’s Chef Creole.

“You can get a little bit of jambalaya, a fresh mussel salad that comes from the Caribbean,” said a salesman from Creole on the side? “

You don’t have to hurry back to the seat. You can also keep your eyes peeled to enjoy part of the Miami art scene at the stadium.

“No matter where you are, you have access to world-class art,” said Jessica Srebnick of Goldman Global Arts.

From a huge mural on the top level to football motifs scattered across the entire building, art is omnipresent.

“Not just soccer art, but world-class art,” said Srebnick. “The idea was to make what was known as a football stadium a world-class entertainment venue.”

Bringing art, food and entertainment together will surely give fans an unforgettable South Florida-style Super Bowl experience.

