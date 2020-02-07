After 50 years of hurdles, Slovenia opens its first mosque

The first mosque in Slovenia. / DR

Slovenia opened its first mosque on Monday in Ljubljana, the country’s capital, reports Step Feed. The first bid to build the place of worship was made in the 1960s, while Slovenia was still part of Yugoslavia.

It took decades to build the mosque so that the Muslim community of the country could practice their faith. The community received the permit to build the mosque 15 years ago and the construction work only started in 2013 due to financial obstacles, the same source recalled.

The opposition of Slovenian right-wing politicians was also one of the obstacles that delayed the process. The project was indeed stopped in 2004 and 2009, but the constitutional court “refused requests” that contradicted the construction of the mosque.

“Slovenia is the last former Yugoslav state to have a mosque, making Ljubljana a capital rather than a provincial town on the edge of the world,” said Mufti of the Muslim community of the country of Nedžad Grabus in a press conference. “(It’s a turning point,” he added in the lives of Muslims in Slovenia.

The Mufti explained that the construction of the new mosque cost around 34 million euros, with most of the money being donated by Qatar.

The mosque can accommodate 1400 people and is “surrounded by six buildings that now house a fully-fledged Islamic cultural center”.

It also includes “offices of the community; an educational center that includes a library; a restaurant; a basketball court; housing for Muslim residents; and a minaret of 40 meters (131 feet) », the same source added, citing Arab News.