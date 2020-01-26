Mumbai: A district court recently acquitted an accused man in a 1993 gold smuggling case in which 140 kg of metal had been recovered, none of the eight witnesses having been found.

The court observed that the last witness interviewed in the case was in 2010 and thereafter until 2017, when the charges were finally laid in the case, the prosecution did not interview any witnesses. In 2017, when the charges were laid, only one of the seven accused in the case was available for trial. While three of his co-defendants had fled over the years, three others had died.

Acquittal Karim Hyder, 59, of Daman, the additional metropolitan magistrate ST Dande noted that the prosecution had tried to guarantee the presence of witnesses, but even the pension cell did not have the contact details of the officers who testified in the case. “As the witnesses did not turn to the court to face the cross-examination, the accused did not have the opportunity to present his defense to the witness,” said the judgment.

Counsel for Hyder also argued that the excessive delay of 27 years in the prosecution of the accused had caused him great difficulty, harassment and mental agony and was the worst type of punishment.

The judgment stated that the law of evidence is clear that if no witness is called, his testimony would not be admissible and that the evidence of prosecution witnesses could not be taken into account to prove the charges against Hyder.

On August 14, 1991, upon specific information, customs officials had intercepted an ambassador and a Fiat. In these cars in which the accused was traveling, they found two bags, each containing six jackets. In each of these jackets were 100 gold bars – a total of 1,200 gold bars weighing 140 kg were seized. These would come from Dubai via Daman. There were foreign marks on the bars and the accused was unable to show any documents proving that he had permission to import gold and he had been registered under the Customs Act to escape rights.