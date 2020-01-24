Nour Fakih was at his desk on a Thursday afternoon in October when he sent his premonitory WhatsApp message to his friend Abed. “Abed, should we call for a revolution, brother?”

“Yeah man, but we always forget to do this. Save it as a reminder, ”came the sarcastic response.

A few hours later, plumes of black smoke floated over the roofs of Beirut. Barricades of burning car tires crossed most of the capital’s main roads and highways. Travelers arriving at Rafik el-Hariri International Airport carried suitcases in front of crowds of angry protesters. Breaking news reports were shouting through the radios as the drivers scoured the apocalyptic scenes.

“I remember walking down the streets that night and thinking” oh my God. This is really happening, ” said Fakih, 28, recalling the events of October 17 during the launch of anti-corruption protests in Lebanon.

A hundred days later, Lebanon has a freshly developed government, led by non-partisan Prime Minister Hassan Diab and a cabinet of new technocrats at the top of political power. Lebanon now has its highest ratio of female ministers (six women in a cabinet of 20), including the first female minister of defense in the Arab world.

The government is also a third smaller than the previous one led by Saad Hariri, who resigned as prime minister less than two weeks after the protests began.

At first, the new government formation seems to help meet the demands for change. In Diab’s inaugural speech, he hailed his new government as a “victory” for the protesters.

But the protests – which recently escalated into riots – continued. One day after the announcement, dozens of injured were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces as protests spread from central Beirut to the outskirts of the city.

For many in Lebanon, the new government is too little, too late for a country plunged into its worst economic crisis in its 15 years of civil war. The country is going through a serious liquidity crisis, with informal and irregular capital controls across its banking sector. Layoffs and reductions in wages are common. Fuel supply has been cut off and food prices are skyrocketing. Experts predict that the country could soon, and for the first time, repay its debt in a hot air balloon.

Although it is made up of largely independent ministers, the new cabinet is supported by a coalition of traditional sectarian parties, including the Iranian-backed political and militant group, Hezbollah. This coalition constitutes a parliamentary majority, voted during the elections of May 2018.

Like the sectarian parties in the Hariri-backed coalition in the United States, the coalition that supports the current government is held accountable for the years of widespread corruption and mismanagement that have led to the current crisis.

“Sectarian political parties cannot solve the problems they have created for themselves,” said Rania Masri, university professor and member of the secular political party Citizens in a State.

“What is happening in the country is a complete economic breakdown and their actions to form a government the way they formed it … show that they are the ones who are dissociated from reality.”

Few in Lebanon believe that the government has the means to tackle the current crisis and to rid itself of the influence of the dominant political parties. Even the pro-Hezbollah Al-Akhbar newspaper criticized the initial statements of the new government and warned that this cabinet represented “the last chance” for the political elite.

But many prefer this to the political vacuum that followed Hariri’s resignation, in which the economy was in virtual free fall. Among other measures, the government can now regulate a banking sector that has arbitrarily imposed a liquidity crisis by limiting cash withdrawals in US dollars, which would have had a disproportionate impact on small depositors.

Journalist and activist Jamal Ghosn says the new government is “a step in the right direction.”

“It is a firm that can be held responsible. They do not have the political and sectarian shields enjoyed by previous ministers. It’s a good thing, ”said Ghosn.

“I am very pessimistic about the future and the economy. I don’t think a cabinet will work miracles. But is it better than the one we had? Absolutely.”

An independent cabinet of Iran and the US proxy fighting?

Some fear that the new government will find itself caught in a proxy battle between Iran and the United States. The United States has viewed Hezbollah as a terrorist group and may consider Hezbollah as one of its members.

“There are ministers in this new cabinet who are great. If we had a wish list, we would have had very similar profiles, ”said Nayla Geagea, lawyer and member of Beirut Madinati, another Lebanese political party.

“But today, everyone knows that it was a government formed by Hezbollah and (prominent Hezbollah political member) Jamil el-Sayyed,” she said. “We now know that to prevent the collapse of the state, you need international support.”

“The government should be completely independent from everyone. We cannot become a scapegoat in the struggle between Iran and the United States today … if we still want a country called Lebanon to exist. “

In an interview with Bloomberg News on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was vague about whether Washington would sign on to the new government.

“Lebanon is experiencing a terrible financial crisis which awaits it in the coming weeks. We are ready to commit, to provide support, but only to a government determined to reform, ”said Pompeo.

He did not say whether support would be contingent on Hezbollah’s role in the government.

None of the current ministers are members of Hezbollah, but the group supported the new ministers of industry and health. One of these ministers, Imad Hoballah, is an American citizen who is a Provost Marshal at the American University in Dubai.

Before supporting Diab, Hezbollah repeatedly insisted on the return of Hariri as Prime Minister, declaring that a government of national unity led by Hariri in which the Hezbollah coalition was strongly represented would be their preferred option. It is a configuration that is widely considered to be designed to protect Hezbollah from US sanctions, while strengthening the group’s political power.

A country enters the abyss

At the same time, the country’s double political and economic crisis can only get worse. Protesters have vowed to escalate and say confidence has collapsed. There is little that analysts and politicians can do to convince people that the new cabinet can stave off the effects of a possible economic disaster.

“These young people see that the authorities do not even have a minimum of legitimacy,” said Omar Nashabe, professor of criminology at the Lebanese American University and former adviser to the Ministry of the Interior. “Neither at the level of the central authority, nor at the level of the party, nor at the local level, nor at the religious level. It has lost all of its legitimacy. “

“Violence breeds violence and there are people starving right now,” adds Nashabe.

Most activists and analysts agree that the protests are likely to escalate. “I think the protests will continue and I expect the violence to escalate on both sides … I expect the downsizing and the economic downturns to escalate even faster. I am not at all optimistic about the direction we are taking, “said Citizen in a State’s Masri.

The government formation comes after the so-called rabies week, when protesters openly announced that they would cut peaceful means. Stones, fireworks, Molotov cocktails and others were launched against the security forces. Bank offices and high-end stores have been vandalized.

The security forces brutally repressed the demonstrators with tear gas, stun bombs and rubber bullets. Some demonstrators lost their sight during the demonstration, causing outrage on social networks.

Every day last week, Fakih left his house with a homemade gas mask, vinegar and a few stones to throw at the security forces. On the eve of the government formation, he went to the emergency room with a leg injury after security forces hit him with a stone.

“This government is all theater,” says Fakih. “There is no way that we are going to give him a chance or our confidence. We will continue the riots until our demands are met.”