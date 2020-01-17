African consulates in the Sahara that normalize Morocco's sovereignty over its territory

The Republic of Gabon announced on Friday that it would open two consulates in the southern provinces of Morocco. According to diplomatic sources, Libreville plans to open two consulates in Laayoune and Dakhla on the same day.

Gabon would follow in other African countries, including The Gambia, the Comoros and Ivory Coast, which opened an honorary consulate in Laayoune in June.

«The Sahara is Moroccan and that is a historical fact, a constant diplomatic position and a national and administrative legal reality. This goes hand in hand with the delimitation of the Atlantic maritime borders, »a high-ranking diplomatic source told Yabiladi on Thursday.

«This is not just an explanation, but a reality that is increasingly shared by countries that are ready to show it. Some do so by opening diplomatic positions, in press releases and declarations or by supporting Morocco, while others express this through stronger diplomatic forms ».

A high level diplomatic source

Several major events in the southern provinces

Morocco’s new strategy was preceded by similar attempts in the past. In fact, in February 2005, Morocco hosted the first edition of its annual Crans Montana forum in Dakhla. In March 2014, Morocco hosted the sixth edition of the Morocco-European Union (EU) Joint Parliamentary Committee in Dakhla, as well as an international conference on territorial intelligence, attended by foreign experts in 2012.

Other major events are expected to take place in the province, including the African Handball Nations Championship for Men scheduled for 2022 in Laayoune and the African Futsal Championship, which will take place in the same city from January 28th to February 7th, 2020 becomes.

Morocco also intends to change the region by organizing more economic and environmental events. In December 2019, Laayoune hosted the Morocco-China Investment Forum organized by the Council of the Region. In October 2019, the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Morocco (CFCIM) selected Dakhla to host their Morocco-France Economic Forum.

But Morocco doesn’t want to stop here. “There will also be a meeting on the Pacific countries in February,” added the same source.

The challenge is to make these cities regular destinations like Tangier or Agadir. “A consulate, for example for Dakhla, is a representation located at the level of Africa’s door to Morocco because Dakhla for Africa is what Tangier is for Europe,” argued the same source.

If the comparison seems a little bold, our diplomatic source specifies his vision: “Much of Morocco’s trade with Africa is through Dakhla, and economic activity is becoming increasingly important with the new port.”