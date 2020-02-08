Africa is bracing itself for a new virus

LUSAKA – In a Chinese-managed hospital in Zambia, some employees watched people who recently returned from China coughed but were not placed in isolation. A doctor who takes care of these patients has stopped working, and health professionals have been instructed not to speak publicly about the new virus that has killed hundreds of people worldwide.

The virus that has spread in much of China is yet to be confirmed in Africa, but global health authorities are increasingly worried about the threat to the continent where an estimated 1 million Chinese people live today, as some health workers warn on site that they are not ready to tackle an outbreak.

Countries race to take precautions because hundreds of travelers arrive from China every day. Security includes better surveillance in ports of entry and improved quarantine and testing measures throughout Africa, where 1.2 billion people live and some of the world’s weakest disease detection and treatment systems.

But the effort is complicated by a critical shortage of test kits and countless diseases that exhibit symptoms similar to the flu-like virus.

“The problem is that even if it’s mild, it can paralyze the entire community,” Dr. said. Michel Yao, emergency operations manager in Africa for the World Health Organization.

Those who are worried include employees at the Sino-Zambia Friendship Hospital in the mining town of Kitwe in northern Zambia, near the Congo border. Chinese companies operate mines on the outskirts of the city with more than half a million people. One company has its headquarters in Wuhan, the city at the center of the virus outbreak. In recent weeks, hundreds of employees have traveled between Zambia and China.

“We are absolutely not prepared. If we had a few cases, it would spread very quickly,” said physiotherapist Fundi Sinkala. “We do our best with all the means we have.”

The Sino-Zambia Friendship Hospital, or Sinozam, a low-hanging facility near the city’s train station, has taken some precautions, including monitoring patient temperatures with infrared thermometers and setting up isolation areas. Employees wear masks. Gloves, disinfectants and oxygen inhalers are stored. Sinozam treats many Chinese in Kitwe and the precautions go further than other hospitals in the area.

But the employees and others familiar with the case, some of whom spoke anonymously under the new rules, say that some Chinese patients checked in with cough and fever but were not isolated.

Visiting Zambian health officials concluded that the patients did not deserve special treatment and did not take samples to test for the virus. After the people recovered, they were sent home with antibiotics, workers said.

On Wednesday, the hospital set up a new fever clinic, where people with high temperatures are being taken immediately. It is “unfortunate” that the neighborhood was not set up earlier, Sinkala said.

Two people familiar with the case say that a doctor who cares for the sick has become ill. Dr. Yu Jianlan did not come to work last week and hospital administrators did not declare her absence, Sinkala said. The other person spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution.

Hospital administrator Li Zhibing said there were no patients with fever and said that Yu had a urinary tract infection, not a fever. But a message posted by the Zambia-China Collaboration Zone, which manages the hospital, quoted an employee who said on January 27 that the facility “sees 120 fever patients per day, and at least 70 of them carry germs” of various diseases.

Earlier this week, a Zambian official acknowledged for the first time that his country was following an unknown number of suspected cases. Zambia is one of the 13 African countries that are considered a high priority by the WHO due to busy travel connections with China.

Copperbelt provincial health director Dr. Robert Zulu, who oversees Kitwe and the surrounding region, told The Associated Press that he would not discuss details, citing privacy. But he added: “when a case is confirmed, you will be informed.”

It is crucial that so far nobody in Zambia has been able to test for the virus. Like most African countries, it waited for a substance known as a reagent to be confirmed in laboratories or a patient infected. Labs in just six of the 54 African countries were equipped from the middle of the week. That means a waiting time of two or more days to know whether a sample sent to South Africa or even outside the continent tests positive.

Without testing, officials rely “only on the symptoms” and whether they persist. “But from what we are learning now, some people hardly show any symptoms,” Sinkala said, calling it the hospital’s greatest concern.

Zambia is one of the additional countries that were planning to rest by the end of the week. From Friday, Dr. Mike Ryan of the WHO emergency that 28 laboratories on the continent were able to diagnose the new virus.

In addition to concerns at Sinozam, three employees say that Zambian health officials have been Tuesday and tested the bodies of two Chinese patients who have been in the mortuary for days, although some have added that it was out of an abundance of caution.

Li, however, rejected the reports on testing the bodies as “rumors.” He said that one month died from malaria and the other from a heart attack. The bodies are still there because relatives want to come to China and show respect, but not because of the outbreak, he said.

Zambia Ministry spokesperson, Dr. Abel Kabalo, called the employee reports of hospital events “very strange.” He promised that if Zambia confirms a case, the authorities “will certainly inform the world.”

It is “useless to hide information,” Kabalo said.

The WHO says that countries are required to inform about confirmed cases and are also requested to report suspected cases. The head of the WHO has publicly encouraged countries to share information. Up to now, African countries seem to be complying with this, said a WHO health security adviser, Dr. Ambrose Talisuna, to reporters.

Several African countries such as Ghana, South Africa and Ethiopia have announced their precautions, including updates on negative test results for suspected cases and demonstrations of surveillance and quarantine capabilities. Ethiopian Airlines, however, is being confronted by some in Africa as to why it continues to operate more than 30 Chinese flights per week, while other African airlines have suspended theirs.

In addition to the problems with diagnosing the new virus, there are numerous diseases in Africa with symptoms such as fever or cough or both.

It is impossible to diagnose the new virus based on symptoms alone, said Mark Suzman, CEO of Gates Foundation, and added that there is a “significant likelihood” that the virus will be confirmed in Africa. And there is a risk that “panic catches up on good public health and good science.”

The foundation has pledged up to $ 20 million to help health authorities in Africa and South Asia, another vulnerable region, improve their disease surveillance, isolation and treatment of the virus.

The concerns of some in Kitwe are great. A local pharmacy manager, Edward Goma, estimated that his company had sold more than 800 face masks in recent days.

“So far, everyone is scared,” he said. And yet he has not noticed the stricter security measures in other countries, in addition to temperature controls at the international airport an hour away.

The 15th Metallurgical Building Group, based in Wuhan, said on its website that its overseas operations in Zambia and Congo should buy masks daily, disinfect living areas and workplaces, and monitor workers’ temperature three times a day.

Chinese workers are temporarily not allowed to return to Africa, while employees in Zambia are not allowed to go to China, said Li, the hospital administrator.

Chinese embassies in Zambia and elsewhere in Africa have been unusually frank and have given news conferences and television interviews to discuss their response to the outbreak. Embassies require prospective Chinese citizens to indicate where they have been in China. They also encourage citizens to voluntarily isolate themselves for 14 days.

“We are now practicing hygiene, even in the mines,” said Chwee, Zambia’s Mine Workers Union president, Kitwe. “Any report from a person with coronavirus here will be very disastrous.”

___

Kang reported from Beijing. Anna reported from Johannesburg. Maria Cheng in London and Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal have contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.