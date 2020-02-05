Afghan Hotel cancels anti-India event planned by Pakistan

The event was to be held on Wednesday at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul to coincide with the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Kabul: An anti-India event, planned by the Pakistani embassy, ​​was canceled by a luxury hotel in the Afghan capital, sources said Wednesday.

The event was to be held Wednesday at the Intercontinental Hotel to coincide with the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

According to sources, the hotel refused to organize the event, after which the Pakistani mission wrote to the Afghan Foreign Ministry on Tuesday to protest against the cancellation of the booking, claiming it was done according to “instructions from the Afghan government.”

“In view of the friendly relations between the two countries, the embassy hopes that the Afghan government’s cooperation with this embassy will be expanded to organize its political, economic and cultural events in an appropriate place,” the letter said. Pakistan celebrates 5 February each year as the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

Meanwhile, a large number of people protested against Pakistan outside the embassy here.

The protesters who carried placards such as “down with Pakistan” and “Pakistan is enemy” demanded release of Manzoor Pashteen, the head of the Pashtun Tahfuz movement – a movement for the protection of ethnic Pashtun people in Pakistan.

Pashteen, the 27-year-old activist, was arrested together with nine supporters in Peshawar last month and sent to jail for 14-day pre-trial detention.

