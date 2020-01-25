AfDB President Adesina Predicts Africa, Sends Message to Buhari Government

Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank (AfDB), said on Saturday that Africa would potentially become the largest economic center in the world with the right policies and investments.

Adesina, who recently spoke on the London Stock Exchange, spoke at the Redeemer’s Men Fellowship (Lagos Regions) Inspiration 2020 conference in Lagos.

“Last year, 17 countries increased on average by 5%, 20 countries increased by 5% and more.

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa increased by more than 11% last year while that of Asia was around 4.5% and FDI for developed countries decreased by 23% “said the NAN.

Adesina said Africa’s population was 1.2 billion in 2019, which could be properly harnessed to achieve geometric growth for economic development.

“Almost 90% of companies based in Africa and 58% of those based in other regions expect their revenues in Africa to increase over the next five years and, most importantly, to expand their African footprint in other countries. other countries.

“This is the continent in which you live. The size of consumer businesses will increase by $ 5.6 trillion over the next five years.

“The size of the food and agricultural market in Africa will reach $ 1 trillion over the next ten years.

“The African Continental Free Trade Area (ZLECA) is worth $ 3.6 trillion. It is the largest free trade area in the world since the creation of the World Trade Organization (WTO). Welcome to the new Africa, ”he said.

Adesina said that the opportunities available in Africa were responsible for the increase in summits such as the UK-Africa summit, the Japan-Africa summit, the Russia-Africa summit, the China-Africa summit to name a few. each.

“They see an Africa that will soon become the size of China and India combined.

“When China woke up, the world changed. When Africa finally wakes up, it will be the greatest economic miracle we have ever seen, ”he said.

He said that the AfDB had supported the growth of African countries, revealing that a facility of 500 million dollars would soon be released in Nigeria for ICTs and young companies.

Adesina, however, urged the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the unemployment problem, noting that young people are the future of the country’s prosperity.