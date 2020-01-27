MusiCares Man of the Year hits the stage!

Aerosmith fully retired in 2020 Grammys On Sunday. ‘Uncle’ Charlie Wilson at Runway-D.M.C also participate in the performance – and it’s unforgettable AF! Nostalgia is serious for this fact, and we can’t get enough of it as we watch it all go down – first, with Steven Tyler and his iconic rock group, and later along Rev Run and the hip-hop icons!

It had over 80 vibes, and we couldn’t get enough of it! Watch the whole thing and all the special highlights and memorable moments (below)!

Old school is the best school. Run the DMC and Aerosmith the whole place standing and dancing. #GRAMMYs 🖤 pic.twitter.com/GmP5hl4cvU

– Sarah French (@SarahHeartsNYC) January 27, 2020

Fire or whaaaat! ??! ?? @Aerosmith 🔥🔥🔥 # GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/x3DEZFh7Vv

– GraciaHdez (@ graciahdez08) January 27, 2020

I don’t think Joe Perry liked Steven Tyler who was shit all over his solo. # Grammys2020 #grammy #aerosmith #joeperry #steventyler #rundmc pic.twitter.com/LzR5B1mYpw

– Good Pods Have No Names (@gpdhln) January 27, 2020

Aerosmith and Run DMC airin ‘out “Walk Thjs Way” pic.twitter.com/P3cKnCWi5t

– VolMovesMarkets (@VicenzoGinger) January 27, 2020

Love Kobe Bryant’s jersey during Aerosmith and Run DMC’s Walk This Way #GRAMMYs #KobeByrant #aerosmith pic.twitter.com/cf6dXwrAE5

– MaiTai Mark (@MaiTaiMark) January 27, 2020

That part #GRAMMYs #RunDMC #Aerosmith pic.twitter.com/PADOhJ15WE

– Jen Contreras (@JSeibContreras) January 27, 2020

I liked it!!!!

