Aerie’s new eco-friendly swimwear collection is more than cute

Scroll to view more pictures

I’m always looking for cute new swimsuits – and if they help the environment and the struggle for sustainability in fashion, it’s even better. Aerie’s new eco-friendly swimwear collection checks all the boxes and I add the entire line to my shopping cart as we speak. The retailer has just partnered with REPREVE, the leading performance brand fiber made from recycled materials, to bring us a really cute swimsuit collection from over a million recycled plastic bottles. The perfect addition for spring and summer wardrobes as well as environmentally friendly? Yes, please.

This new environmentally friendly collection from Aerie offers 10 different swimsuits in 35 different colors. From charming one-pieces to cheeky bikinis, you want to stock up on this swimwear line. Imagine sitting by the pool with a good book in hand and knowing that your swimsuit is not only ridiculously cute, but also made from recycled plastic bottles. This is the perfect summer situation, isn’t it ?!

The swimsuits also cost between $ 19 and $ 54, so you won’t break the bank with this collection. Your budget is safe with Aerie, friends. And each piece is also available in sizes XXS-XXL. Get ready to flaunt the beach body, baby. You’ll look great in these aerie swimsuits. Shop our favorite styles in the line below and check out the rest of the (super cute) eco-friendly collection on the Aerie website.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to give people style. We only offer products that we believe you love as much as we do. Please note that we may receive a small commission on the sale when you buy something by clicking a link in this story, and that the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.