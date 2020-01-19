Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at Pyaar Impossible: 10 worst romantic films of the last decade

Romance is the most preferred genre of filmmakers and the public. There is so much to experience when it comes to romance. Take off from the distribution to exotic and magnificent places, make them hold their hands, put down and melt our hearts. Some films about starry lovers make us cry, and why not! Romantic movies make us feel alive, relive our own memories of being in love, live our hearts and make us smile even after the end credits have long passed. Every moment of the film is palpable, the dialogues evoke your hidden feelings and the stories keep us long invested in the films. Some of us end up watching the same movies over and over.

However, there are several romantic movies that make us wonder why they were shot in the first place. The scripts are bland, the game is stale and their grip on reality is tenuous. Some of the romantic films appear as pure and hard aspirants, cheesy and extremely tasteless. No, I’m not talking about a dish, but about romantic movies that are badly made. Here are some of the worst romantic movies of the past decade.

1) Pyaar Impossible (2010)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gPvuZ329qE0 (/ integrated)

The film is based on an age-old trope of a geek falling in love with the most popular girl in the school and then winning her thanks to a makeover in the second half of the film. Priyanka Chopra and Uday Chopra play lovers in this film which can only be one of the worst films to come out of the YRF stable. Directed by the actor turned director, Jugal Hansraj, this film lacked depth, the script and the script were uneven and the story was simply bizarre. We can assume that Mrs. Jonas clearly wants to forget that she has already made this film. Without forgetting the film bombed also at the box office.

2) Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0UXgoJ9Shg (/ integrated)

This may seem like a surprise participant on the list given that it stars the king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan. Paired with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the last director of the film magnate Yash Chopra. Box office pandits may differ on the collections of this film, but it was a completely bizarre film. The film had a very fragile and ridiculous scenario. The love triangle was literally incredible and as we said earlier, the grip on reality was tenuous. The length of the film was also too long, and it became painful to sit throughout the film watching the SRK ham and Katrina Kaif emotes like a ceramic tile. This film is also on the list of some of the most overrated films of all time. Music was the only saving grace of this film.

3) Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xvgo6N89I80 (/ integrated)

Yet another star of Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrives in the list. This time twinned in front of Ranbir Kapoor, the film begins with two annoyed and tired people from their lives trying to kill themselves, but then decide to live fully until New Years, and then commit suicide together. Strange, isn’t it? For two people who are supposed to be unemployed, they seem rather comfortable and wear designer outfits throughout the film. The film had no interesting plot, to begin with, and lacked consistent characterization. In addition, it was difficult to sympathize with the two tracks. Also, can we add here that suicide is a serious thing and that this film just made it seem like a breeze between two spoiled rich children, who simply cannot understand their life and therefore want to kill themselves?

4) Breaking Ke Baad (2010)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zPqcvpgIVIU (/ integrated)

This star from Deepika Padukone and Imran Khan looked good on promos, but the film was simply drag. Directed by the Danish Aslam, this film was based on a long-distance relationship between Abhay and Aaliya, played by Imran and Deepika. However, the script and script were not convincing enough to begin with. Imran Khan, who had previously done Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, seemed to revisit his role. Deepika didn’t seem convincing enough because she and Aaliya were becoming an aspirant and not at all shocking. Besides, haven’t we already seen enough spoiled rich kids trying to understand their life stories disguised as romantic movies?

5) Half girlfriend (2017)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmlBnmyelHI (/ integrated)

Well for starters, this film is based on the book by Chetan Bhagat of the same name. If that doesn’t warn you of the content of the film, I don’t know what will. With Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, this film is about a guy who does not understand the meaning of the word consent and who has serious comprehension problems when a woman says that she is clearly not interested in him. This is the story of one Indian in two as we know. The creators even superimposed Bill Gates’ face in one scene. More than a romantic story, it was like a case study of men you should avoid in educational institutions.

6) Raabta (2017)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXjYfpqg8Z0 (/ integrated)

This film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon is one of the most absurd films ever made in Bollywood. The film has absolutely no story to tell and is as useless as a blunt pencil. The stars of this film continue to fall in love, to separate, to come together and to separate and this grimace continues until the public can no longer bear it. The creators were clearly confused as to what they were trying to convey with this film and the result is a slow and painful watch for the audience. The film went wrong with critics and has been called a big box office disaster.

7) Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_PODraXg4E (/ integrated)

This film directed by Karan Johar had big names to boast with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma as the main ones. But unfortunately, the film had several problems at the start. For starters, the public is tired of watching jobless rich spoiled kids struggling to understand their lives while falling in love. In addition, Ranbir looked more like a stalker in the film than a lover who clearly isn’t ashamed of trying to force the kiss of a terminally ill woman. This film was also removed from a Hollywood film Closer, with no credit attributed to the fact. The film had its share of controversies, but overall, it was a bad excuse for a film parading like a romantic film. Every woman watching this film should ask herself if Ayan de Ranbir is the kind of man she should want as a life partner, who clearly doesn’t understand consent?

8) Jab Harry met Sejal (2017)

(incorporated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W5MZevEH5Ns (/ incorporated)

Are you surprised to see another film by Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on the list? Yes, U.S. too. Director Imtiaz Ali, who had previously directed Jab We Met and Rockstar, was clearly short of ideas and directed another film on self-discovery of the male role. This time it was Shah Rukh Khan, who was playing chops in sloppy, lazy writing. At that time in 2017, the public was bored of watching films shot that romanticized the maturation of the main male role. The story and the script weren’t great either. In addition, for an actor who turns 50, does it seem right to you to make a film on the transition to adulthood and self-discovery? That’s what the audience also felt, as the film turned out to be a huge box office dud and also received negative reviews.

9) Namastey England (2018)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4tcaoNlcRo (/ embedded)

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra had crackling chemistry in their first film Ishaqzaade. They have won awards and critical acclaim for their roles as crossover lovers. However, this chemistry did not spill over into their film Namastey England. The film directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah had a soft backdrop of illegal immigrants in Europe. But, overall, the plot had many holes and the dialogues were too clichés. Second, the film dragged on in the second half and for a film marketed as a romantic comedy, one could not relate to the tracks as a romantic couple. Although the places and the cinematography are sometimes beautiful, the film was a huge disappointment in terms of the script and the script.

10) Humari Adhuri Kahaani (2015)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fiT_TJlySk (/ integrated)

It is perhaps one of the most shocking and surprising entries on the list of the worst romantic films. The film stars three accomplished actors – Vidya Balan, Emraan Hashmi and Rajkummar Rao, all of whom have proven their salt as actors. From the trailers, it seemed like a movie was based on three people begging for love and yearning for love but getting none. As an audience, you have nothing of the film either. Three brilliant actors are disappointed with extremely poor writing and dialogue which seem relevant in the 90s but which seem simply out of place in this film. The plot also seems half-cooked and the title of the film Humari Adhuri Kahani seems quite relevant.

