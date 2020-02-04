ADVICE | Soaked in mistakes, congress manifesto for Delhi Polls ‘Documents’ Party Divisions and Dire Straits

Despite a last-minute push by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the congressional story in the polls in Delhi seems non-descriptive and fruitless.

Party-interim chief Sonia Gandhi had to hold a meeting, but there are indications that she might not even be able to cast her vote on Saturday, as doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital reportedly want them to stay there until Monday. Sonia suffers from a stomach infection. During her absence, Rahul and Priyanka campaigned in some parts of the national capital.

Apart from the Gandhis, most of the party’s 40-star campaigners stayed inside, largely due to the lack of enthusiasm of the nominees. A large number of convention veterans live in Delhi, but only a few have recruited their neighborhoods.

But that is not what is damaging the Congress in Delhi. A closer look at the election manifesto and the election campaign would show a number of striking differences. For example, manifest # 34 states: “INC ensures that every family, including tenants and owners in JJ clusters, gets a 350 square foot flat in the same place of their slums.” But in the billboards, billboards and advertisements, the party promises 25 square meters or 269 square feet. The manifesto speaks about filling the vacancies of language teachers within 100 days (in point 42 under the heading ‘minorities’). The advertisement promises to clear a backlog of 11,000 teachers including language teachers without giving a time frame of 100 days or six months.

Regarding the issue of clearing loans from those tricycles and e-rickshaws in service, the INC advertisement offers the option to write off the loan if the vote is in power in Delhi. But the manifesto speaks of a one-off gesture of granting subsidies to the owners of such vehicles.

The congress manifesto no. 08 intends to spend twenty-five percent of the budget of the city government (every year) on fighting pollution and improving transport. The advertising campaign reduces it to twenty percent.

Factual errors and inconsistencies remain numerous. The manifesto promises to purchase 15,000 electronic buses, while this will be reduced to 10,000 in advertisements. Moreover, the advertising campaign talks about inducing 50,000 e-rickshaws and taxis, a point that has been omitted from the manifesto.

Congress insiders hold faction and one-upmanship responsible for these striking goof-ups. Informed sources say that the differences in manifest points and publicity material clearly show differences in the manifest panel with Ajay Maken and Puja Bahri (daughter of Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra) and publicity group that is provided by AICC’s social media head Rohan Gupta and AICC, functional Manish Chatrath who is vice-president of the publicity committee of the Delhi Congress. The number of congressmen in poll-related panels was no less than 607. Interestingly, the party campaign for the elections is said to be managed by Niksun and Golden Rabbit Communications.

The election prospects of the Delhi congress seem bleak. But most candidates in the fight are appalled that the party has not entered into a credible fight. They wonder why the congress did not present a main ministerial face from Ajay Maken, Kapil Sibal, Sandeep Dikshit, AK Walia and various others. There was a lot of hype when cricket player-politician Kirti Azad joined the congress, but today he shoots missives at the leaders who point to fault lines. Azad remained silent about the content of his letters, but many in party circles say he is not satisfied with Rohan Gupta and some others.

(The author is a senior journalist. Opinions are personal.)

