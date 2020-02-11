AdventHealth breaks the ties with Cerner | from North Kansas City News

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One of the largest non-profit health systems in the country is breaking ties with Cerner.

AdventHealth tells KCTV5 News that they have made the business decision to transfer the management of its electronic health records and revenue cycle management system to another supplier, Epic, in the coming years.

AdventHealth’s work on the transition to Epic starts in March. It includes more than 1200 healthcare locations throughout the health system and is expected to be completed within approximately three years.

“The shift is expected to last up to five years and Cerner is committed to working closely with AdventHealth to continue delivering superior healthcare solutions during the transition,” the company said in a written statement.

It is currently unclear what impact this has on the IT company in North Kansas City.

“Our journey to become a customer-focused clinical company requires a fully connected network throughout our company,” said Terry Shaw, president / CEO of AdventHealth. “By connecting our network to a robust, integrated health record platform, our healthcare providers will have access to the clinical information they need in terms of care and ultimately promote our promises to consumers through a more seamless experience for those we serve “

Epic, for over 40 years, has developed software that keeps the patient central. More than 250 million patients currently have an electronic file in Epic.

AdventHealth is a faith-based, non-profit health care system with headquarters in Altamonte Springs, Florida, which operates facilities in nine states in the United States.

The Adventist Health System was given the new name AdventHealth on January 2, 2019.

The company has 45 hospital campuses, more than 8,200 licensed beds in nine states and serves more than five million patients annually.

KCTV5.com is now traveling with you! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special research reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News.

>> Click / tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

.