ADP responds when INEC unregisters 74 political parties

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) called on Thursday for members and leaders of the deregistered political parties to join it.

ADP Foreign Minister Adelaja Adeoye said this in a statement made in Abuja on Thursday when he responded to the independent National Election Commission’s (INEC) deregistration of 74 other political parties.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu announced on Thursday that the Commission has withdrawn 74 of 92 political parties because they do not meet the requirements of the fourth amendment to the 1999 constitution.

Adeoye described the ADP as a home for everyone and explained to the deregistered members: “At this point, everyone in the deceased and delisted parties doesn’t have to feel like they have no place to go because ADP is the party you should consider and will be treated well when you join.

“ADP has remained the only credible alternative political party to the two existing dominant parties in Nigeria.”

He urged party leaders and members to step up efforts to attract more members and prominent Nigerians to the party.

The deregistered parties are: Advanced Allied Party (AAP), All Blending Party (ABP), Advanced Democratic Congress (ACD), Nigerian Allied Congress Party (ACPN), Alliance for Democracy (AD), Nigerian Advanced Democratic Party (ANDP), and Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN).

Also withdrawn: the National Alliance Party (ANP), the abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), the African Peoples Alliance (APA), the Better Nigeria Progressive Party (BNPP), the Fresh Democratic Party (FRESH), the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and the Nigeria Community Movement Party (NCMP).

Others are the National Unity Party (NUP), the Peoples Coalition Party (PCP), the Peoples For Democratic Change Party (PDC), the Peoples Trust Party (PT), the Reform and Advancement Party (RAP), the United Democratic Party ( UDP) and the Unity Party Of Nigeria (UPN) and United Progressive Party (UPP).