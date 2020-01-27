Adorable pictures of Killbeatz Baby Mama on the net

Music producer and CEO of Legacy Life Music, Killbeatz announced yesterday the birth of his daughter, Queen Beatz1.

Killbeatz had the baptism of Queen Beatz1 with some passing stars and celebrities yesterday to honor and support the occasion.

Photos of the event surfaced online and the one that caught the eye of a few was a photo of a lady, believed to be baby Killbeatz’s mom.

In one of the photos, the woman is seen standing next to Killbeatz with their daughter in her father’s arms, and the woman’s posture truly represented that she was the mother of Queen Beatz1.

Another photo of the same woman was seen, where she was with a few older women and her body language once again represented the same ideology.

See the photos below;