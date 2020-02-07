Adopted Girl’s remains found in the parents’ attic after she missed 2 years ago

An Arizona couple was arrested after the remains of an 11-year-old girl were found in the attic last month.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has filed a criminal complaint against Rafael Loera, 56, and Maribel Loera, 50, stating that the foster father told the police that the body of their adopted daughter, Charisma Marquez, was said to have been 2 years died of an illness ago. and was wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a wall for fear that their other three foster children would be taken away.

The horrific discovery was made after firefighters had responded to a fire in the home allegedly initiated by the father an hour after two of the foster children, allegedly abused, were removed from the home by authorities.

According to court documents, Rafael said Charisma had become violently ill in July 2017 and the parents were waiting to take her to the hospital until it was too late.

Rafael waited a few days to seek medical treatment before taking her to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Rafael told how she died on the way to the hospital. The child had vomited in the days prior to her death and had what he described as convulsions before death, “read the documents.

A week before the fire, officers went to the house after an 11-year-old girl had called them to say she had been left to eat for two days, according to the Arizona Republic. Social workers removed her from the home after they found evidence of child abuse.

The girl told the police that Maribel was in a “bad mood” and would hit her with knotted extension cords and hit her head against walls, according to documents. The girl also said that she had an older sister who disappeared in 2017.

The foster family “appeared in disorder because it was dirty with what seemed to be human excrement throughout the entire storey home,” according to the criminal complaint.

A week later, the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed two other children, 9 and 4 years old, from the house. The boy, 9, had “cuts and scrapes on the face, loop marks on the legs, injuries too many to count,” according to documents.

An hour later, neighbors reported that flames were coming out of the house.

The complaint states that Rafael blew gasoline from his Dodge Caravan and poured it into his living room, set it on fire hoping to end his life. Firefighters arrived in time to find Maribel inside with a garden hose trying to extinguish the fire. They searched for embers on the ceilings and walls throughout the house when they discovered human bones.

After the fire, it was reported that Rafael told the police that he had seen Maribel beat the children with extension cords and broom handles, but was afraid to report the abuse for fear of retribution.

Rafael was accused of two counts of child abuse, one count of leaving or hiding a corpse and arson. Maribel was accused of leaving behind or hiding a corpse and two counts of child abuse.

Charisma’s biological mother, Priscilla Marquez, told it ABC15 she had no idea her daughter was missing.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety told the outlet that they will no longer be in contact with the family once an adoption has been completed by the courts. They said the only way they would know a child is missing is if the community has reported this to their office.

“Arizona has laws that require some professionals, such as teachers, doctors, police officers, to report abuse or neglect,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We ask that if you reasonably suspect that a child is being abused or neglected, report this to DCS at 888-SOS-CHILD (888-767-2445).”

Marquez blames herself for the death of her daughter.

“I’ve had problems in the past,” she told ABC15. “I pay for it now, I blame myself for this.”

But she still has questions for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

“If I was the one who’s bad, and you said I don’t deserve my children, how can you say these monsters were entitled and my children deserved?”

