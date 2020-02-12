Adobe Lightroom Update adds Split Multitasking for iPad, Google Drive Import on Android

Adobe Lightroom has rolled out a new February 2020 update for iPad users, which has a split screen multitasking mode that has been widely discussed so far. With this feature, Lightroom users can simultaneously open another app in addition to the photo editor on their iPads while editing photos, allowing them to take notes regarding photo editing or other related files.

In addition to the split-screen update for iPads, Adobe Lightroom has also received numerous other new functions. These include import presets and profiles for Google Drive, which are only available for the Android update. For Adobe Lightroom desktop apps, the new update introduces support for new cameras and lenses, as well as a detailed guide in the Learning section of the start view in Lightroom. The last few functions also apply to the Android and iOS apps.

Adobe Lightroom desktop users can now easily export photos as DNG files. To do this, here are the steps to be followed. Export in DNG:

-Open an album or the All photos view

-Select the photos you want to export

-Press Command (macOS) / Control (Windows) + Shift + E to open the export screen and select the newly added DNG in the File type list

-Tap Export ‘n’ Photos in the upper right corner of the screen (‘n’ is the number of selected photos)

-Select the folder to which you want to export the photos

The process therefore follows the same drop-down menu design in the file format, which does not complicate users. To import presets and profiles from Google Drive from the Lightroom app:

-Open a photo on the Edit screen in Loupe view

-Click on the Presets or Profiles icon in the bottom panel

-Tap three vertical dots and select Import Presets or Import Profiles

-Select the presets and profiles that you want to import.

-After the import is complete, you can find the files that you have imported in the Presets and profiles list.

