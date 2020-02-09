Padma Shri receiver singer Adnan Sami recently visited the Bigg Boss 13 house with his family. Together with the show’s host, Salman Khan, they had a lot of fun, so much so that the singer told the single superstar to “resolve” and get married.

“We had a lot of fun on the set” Bigg Boss. “Salman was at his best ‘mehmaan-nawaazi’! He played with my daughter Medina on the set. He loved my new song” Tu yaad aya “, which I performed on the show “Adnan told IANS after filming an episode of the controversial reality show.

Bigg Boss 13: Adnan Sami asks Salman Khan to marry, says “Look at me … I did it three times”

“He made fun of me telling my wife Roya,” it’s good to see that you’ve solved it! “To which I responded by saying:” It is time for you to even “solve” and get married. It is fun; Look at me, I did it three times! “said the singer.

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8S943FlqBx/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

The two have worked together on films such as “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “Lucky: No Time For Love.”

Adnan is back with a new non-cinematic single, “Tu yaad aya,” composed of Kunaal Vermaa, known for writing Bollywood number letters such as “Tum hi aana” and the main song of “Malang.”

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!