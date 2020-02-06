Adjust your fandom: a big army

There are more flavors from collecting Star Wars action figures than Willrow Hood’s selection of ice cream.

One of those gathering moments is building an army. Nurtured by endless rows of troops on the screen or densely populated action figures diorama ads, Padawan collectors dreamed of building their own armies to play or display on a larger scale. With spending money, birthday and Christmas restrictions, however, obtaining multiple numbers can be at the expense of collecting new numbers.

In line with other forms of collecting Star Wars figures, if the Force were to remain strong, childhood restrictions could be revised later in life with a budgeted disposable income.

Here are some of my army collections with their ranks supported by some adapted brothers.

Here is the impressive army of the “Grand Army of the Republic (Revisited) Star Wars” courtesy of Actionfigurexpert.