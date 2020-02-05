Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother in her wedding speculation with Diva Dhawan is every Indian mother!

Aditya Roy Kapur has been in the headlines for quite some time with the impending launch of his next, Malang. But Malang is not the only reason why Aditya has been the talk of the city. The Kalank actor has many fans intrigued by the state of his relationship with the Diva Dhawan model.

While the duo has allegedly been dating for a while, neither has confirmed the same. And now, ARK, who is on a promotional spree for his movie, has chosen to talk about his love life and we can’t keep calm!

Aditya’s mother Roy Kapur in her wedding speculation with Diva Dhawan is every Indian mother!

Speaking to the Times News Network, Aditya Roy Kapur has said he doesn’t want to break the mystery around his love life. The actor also said: “As far as Diva is concerned, I don’t know how our dinner meeting was taken out of context. Both of us, on different occasions, have ruled out these rumors. After reports about my impending wedding, my mother asked me : “Is there anything I should know?” And I said, “No!” Diva and I have been friends for a while, but there is nothing else. “

Well, while all Aditya female fans give a sigh of relief, we wonder what Diva says about Adi’s comment. Meanwhile, directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is scheduled to launch on February 7, 2020.

The film also features Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in key roles alongside Aditya Roy Kapur.

